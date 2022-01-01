Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) stock was battered in March as panic selling unfolded in the financial sector, which also affected the insurance companies.
Even though Prudential does not face imminent liquidity risks from fleeting deposits seen at the regional banks, it still faces interest risks, likely contributing to the panic selling.
Prudential reported available-for-sales or AFS securities of $307.7B in FY22, down from FY21's $372.4B. It accounted for nearly 75% of its total investment base, which likely sparked fear, which saw its book value per share or BVPS plunge to $43.81 at the end of 2022.
However, insurance companies like Prudential prefer to use adjusted BVPS, which doesn't include unrealized losses embedded in its accumulated other comprehensive income or AOCI. By excluding AOCI, it presents a less distorted picture of the company's book value per share, smoothening out the significant impact of interest rate risks, as its BVPS fell from $161.26 in FY21.
However, the drop in its BVPS is not a "new" phenomenon and is likely already reflected in investors' consideration before the recent banking crisis in March (note that PRU reported its FQ4'22 earnings in February 2023).
Despite that, given Prudential's portfolio, investors likely still accounted for potential ramifications from interest rate risks. However, given Prudential's nature of operations (inherently different from the regional banks), we think the selloff is unwarranted. Hence, the company likely isn't facing imminent risks of realizing the losses on its investment portfolio.
Moreover, Prudential operates in highly mature markets in the US and Japan, "providing a stable stream of cash flow." Its liquid assets also rose from $3.6B in FY21 to $4.5B in FY22, improving its balance sheet position.
Investors shouldn't completely rule out interest rate risks (which isn't prudent). However, the critical question is whether PRU's valuation has improved sufficiently while reflecting these headwinds to justify adding more shares at the current levels?
Seeking Alpha's quant ratings, see a reasonable valuation level for PRU, rating it with a B- score. In addition, PRU's NTM adjusted operating earnings multiple fell to 6.3x at its recent March lows, close to the two standard deviation zone under its 10Y average.
In other words, PRU seems inexpensive after the March selloff, although it has recovered, with its NTM earnings multiple reaching 7.1x recently. However, it's still well below its 10Y average of 8.4x, suggesting that investors still have a reasonable margin of safety.
Furthermore, income investors can still look forward to a relatively attractive NTM dividend yield of 5%. While it's likely less appealing as compared to what the 2Y Treasury yield is printing (4.2%), it's still markedly above its 10Y average of 3.9%.
As such, we believe PRU's valuation is sound and remains attractive despite the recent recovery from its March lows.
The panic selloff in early March has been a remarkable recovery as PRU bottomed out in the third week of March.
However, investors should note that PRU formed its top in early February, below the bull trap or false upside breakout it formed in November 2022, as sellers returned to cut exposure.
We also cautioned investors about the possible bull trap in our November update, urging investors to be patient.
With the steep selloff driving weak holders out rapidly, PRU's risk/reward is much more attractive now.
While the recent recovery could see a near-term pullback, we are confident its medium-term mean reversion opportunity remains on track, as investors are expected to return.
PRU's more attractive valuation, constructive price action, and a banking crisis that appears to be petering out should bolster the return of buying sentiments, despite the risk of a near-term pullback.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
