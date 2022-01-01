gutaper/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Small businesses were desperate to transfer their deposits when they saw the SVB news. Mom-and-pop shops were terrified when they learned about the credit contraction among regional banks. They only began to feel hopeful once they understood they had survived the environment of rising interest rates last year and were grateful for their choices not to grow or carelessly stock inventories.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and its adaptable sellers are expected to weather credit contraction and high-interest rates better than asset-heavy competitors. eBay has a track record of generating great returns for investors through share repurchases or dividends.

Company Profile

eBay was founded in 1995. eBay is a global commerce leader through our Marketplace platforms which connect millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. The platforms include its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, including an off-platform business in Japan, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps.

Company Fundamental

Listing fees and other fees revenues account for 88% of its revenues in 2022. Advertising revenue accounts for 12% of its revenues.

Revenue breakdown by geography (eBay)

The company generated 49% of its revenues in the U.S. and 51% in the international market in 2022.

Operating metrics (eBay)

Growth Drivers

Expanding its focused categories

Despite macro headwinds such as higher inflation and interest rates impacting discretionary spending, eBay's execution in focused categories such as parts and accessories and refurb is driving sustainable growth. eBay's earliest focused categories like sneakers and trading cards have also shown sustainable growth.

eBay has made vertical-specific investments in categories like authentication and bio-protection, which have shown great ROI for investors and the company.

eBay's competitive positioning allows them to monetize better and have a much better customer acquisition cost (CAC) compared to pure-play vertical-specific companies.

eBay's focus categories currently represent roughly 25% of GMV, with an aspiration of reaching 50%, and the company has seen success in increasing customer satisfaction and changing its GMV trajectory in these categories.

The company plans to expand its focus categories internationally to replicate these successes.

Cross-border opportunity

An inflation environment can boost cross-border transactions as buyers and sellers take advantage of market inefficiency.

About 20% of its overall GMV comes through cross-border. eBay's international shipping program aims to make 800 million listings available for cross-border trade, unlocking opportunities for customers and driving net income growth for the company.

Launching financing service

eBay partners with PayPal and Affirm to offer credit lines and a Buy Now Pay Later program for its buyers. The banking crisis has lifted banks', especially regional banks, standards to offer credit to consumers. PayPal has a strong balance sheet and is less likely to be affected by this and should become a strong support for eBay. Affirm's Buy Now Pay Later service offers credit using ABS structuring, which reduces the risk of being impacted by a deposit run.

eBay is on track to hit its Investor Day target of $300 million in incremental revenue by rolling out new financial services products.

eBay's long-term targets for sustainable GMV growth and margin expansion remain intact, and the company is seeing strength in its business on a category-by-category and market-by-market basis.

Industry

Credit contraction and a high-interest rate environment put pressure on small-size businesses.

Mid or small-size companies are more easily impacted by a contraction in credit from banks compared to larger companies. Moreover, small business loans are variable rate loans and continuously rising rates can hurt small businesses' profitability and debt service capability. We believe this is the reason that impacts eBay's stock return.

However, eBay's sellers are more nimble than traditional small-size companies since they don't need to pay rent and can be flexible to adjust their business plans. Additionally, eBay sellers have an advantage over Amazon sellers in terms of storage costs as they do not generally have to pay storage fees or incur expenses for shipping inventory to Amazon's warehouse beforehand or inventory restocking.

Valuation

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Excluding the equity investment loss, eBay's ROI was 31% in 2022. eBay's strong balance sheet and resilient financial model enable the company to continue investing in the business and drive ROI.

Valuation multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Most of its valuation multiples are trading below its 5-year average. Its forward P/E and P/Cash Flow both are at 10x, which are relatively low considering eBay's strong profitability and leading market position.

Catalysts

The market is keeping a close eye on how credit contraction is affecting small businesses. Our thesis is that eBay's sellers are expected to be far better than other small businesses due to their adaptability to changing environments.

Investors can therefore more accurately gauge the impact and cadence of improvement by keeping an eye on the change in GMV. Prior to the March banking crisis, during its Q4 2022 earnings call, eBay reported its GMV was down 6% on a constant currency basis in Q4 and it is expected to decrease by 4%–5% in Q1 2023 and sequential improvement thereafter. The sequential improvement forecast for GMV, in our opinion, supports our claim that its sellers were quick to respond to the rising interest rate environment in 2022.

The banking crisis is likely to create chaos in the sector short term. However, our thesis remains unchanged. We expect eBay's GMV to be impacted short term and should rebound later this year.

eBay itself may withstand the impact better than its sellers because it focuses on key areas and has a light asset strategy. Therefore, eBay can emerge from the crisis earlier than other retailers with large inventories, such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart, provided the sellers act swiftly enough, for instance by moving their focus to growth categories.

Risks

eBay provides business loans, working capital financing, and lines of credit to its seller through a partnership with regional banks such as LendingPoint LLC, a Delaware limited liability company with its principal place of business in Kennesaw, Georgia; FinWise Bank, a Utah-chartered bank; First Electronic Bank, a Utah-chartered industrial bank; Foundation Group LLC, Citizens Bank, N.A., and Coastal Community Bank.

Contraction in credit brought about by the banking crisis can have a significant impact on eBay's sellers. However, as discussed above, we think eBay's sellers can be more flexible on occupancy and storage costs than other small sellers. This gives its sellers an advantage to survive in this challenging environment.

Summary

eBay's sellers are currently experiencing difficulty due to credit contraction and high interests rate. However, We believe that eBay's sellers are more adaptable to changing environments compared to mid or small-size sellers that have asset-heavy or inventory-heavy business models. eBay has a track record to generate great returns for its investors either through share repurchases or dividends. We think the company is likely to come out of the recession sooner than other retailers that have asset-heavy or inventory-heavy business models. We rate the stock as a buy.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition, which runs through April 28. This competition is open to all users and contributors; click here to find out more and submit your article today!