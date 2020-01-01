The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) tracks energy players up and downstream among US-listed companies. Here we remind readers that an 8x PE still does not reflect the reality of the energy situation, which is that so long as the war in Ukraine rages on, and so long sanctions must continue against Russia, energy remains an advantaged play. In particular we point out that last winter's conditions softened the blow meaningfully, but it was a climate outlier that shouldn't be expected to repeat. If we're in for a cold winter energy prices, including gas and oil which are all pretty correlated, will rise or at least keep levels consistent with the new energy price paradigm. We don't think we're getting a mean-reversion in oil prices anytime soon.
The IYE contains only 42 holdings, but it has pretty meaningful skew towards the top picks as seen by the top holdings chart.
Skew in this case is reasonable as companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a pretty broad business that tracks a pretty vertically integrated picture of the energy markets. Likewise other oil majors such as Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) do too.
While some allocations like Schlumberger (SLB) have a certain degree of project economics that make its fortunes lumpier and tied to a longer term picture of oil, a picture that may be difficult to perceive by markets and cause volatility, there are also other allocations within IYE that are less commodity-levered and more infrastructural, like the refineries - although the refineries have been massive beneficiaries of locked off capacity of refining in Russia and have similarly gained from dislocations in energy markets in the form of higher crack spreads despite higher energy input prices. These should offset each other, and we can actually see that the IYE is ultimately pretty exposed to oil majors, with all their vertically integrated parts. IYE is quite correlated both to spot price ETFs for oil and to midstream ETFs as we'd expect from an XOM-skewed portfolio.
Winter was an anomaly this year, mild and wet all over the globe. Concerns had arisen prior to the winter that Germans would have to go without hot showers, with 40% of their gas supply coming just through Nordstream. While Europe managed to get deals with every alternative producer, it came at a massive cost and there were limits to what could be terminalled, especially when terminalling infrastructure is more common when you have regasification and not just direct pipeline access as Europe had become used to in its cooperation with Russia. If a harsher winter comes, and a harsher one that last can certainly be expected, energy prices are really going to come up substantially, or at least keep relatively high levels if demand fails from recessionary pressures.
The fact of the matter is that an 8x PE does not reflect a portfolio filled with companies whose economics are systematically advantaged right now given the high implied earnings yield. Vertical integration and broad oil-based businesses also limit direct commodity risks. We think that oil and gas should be overweight, but we have a problem with IYE's skew considering its 0.39% expense ratio which is too high considering the simple theme. We'd just buy XOM instead since it covers the IYE theme well enough and won't come with ongoing expenses.
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
