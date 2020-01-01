imaginima

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) tracks energy players up and downstream among US-listed companies. Here we remind readers that an 8x PE still does not reflect the reality of the energy situation, which is that so long as the war in Ukraine rages on, and so long sanctions must continue against Russia, energy remains an advantaged play. In particular we point out that last winter's conditions softened the blow meaningfully, but it was a climate outlier that shouldn't be expected to repeat. If we're in for a cold winter energy prices, including gas and oil which are all pretty correlated, will rise or at least keep levels consistent with the new energy price paradigm. We don't think we're getting a mean-reversion in oil prices anytime soon.

IYE Breakdown

The IYE contains only 42 holdings, but it has pretty meaningful skew towards the top picks as seen by the top holdings chart.

Top Holdings (iShares.com)

Skew in this case is reasonable as companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a pretty broad business that tracks a pretty vertically integrated picture of the energy markets. Likewise other oil majors such as Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) do too.

While some allocations like Schlumberger (SLB) have a certain degree of project economics that make its fortunes lumpier and tied to a longer term picture of oil, a picture that may be difficult to perceive by markets and cause volatility, there are also other allocations within IYE that are less commodity-levered and more infrastructural, like the refineries - although the refineries have been massive beneficiaries of locked off capacity of refining in Russia and have similarly gained from dislocations in energy markets in the form of higher crack spreads despite higher energy input prices. These should offset each other, and we can actually see that the IYE is ultimately pretty exposed to oil majors, with all their vertically integrated parts. IYE is quite correlated both to spot price ETFs for oil and to midstream ETFs as we'd expect from an XOM-skewed portfolio.

Correlation Chart (VTS)

IYE and 2023

Winter was an anomaly this year, mild and wet all over the globe. Concerns had arisen prior to the winter that Germans would have to go without hot showers, with 40% of their gas supply coming just through Nordstream. While Europe managed to get deals with every alternative producer, it came at a massive cost and there were limits to what could be terminalled, especially when terminalling infrastructure is more common when you have regasification and not just direct pipeline access as Europe had become used to in its cooperation with Russia. If a harsher winter comes, and a harsher one that last can certainly be expected, energy prices are really going to come up substantially, or at least keep relatively high levels if demand fails from recessionary pressures.

The fact of the matter is that an 8x PE does not reflect a portfolio filled with companies whose economics are systematically advantaged right now given the high implied earnings yield. Vertical integration and broad oil-based businesses also limit direct commodity risks. We think that oil and gas should be overweight, but we have a problem with IYE's skew considering its 0.39% expense ratio which is too high considering the simple theme. We'd just buy XOM instead since it covers the IYE theme well enough and won't come with ongoing expenses.