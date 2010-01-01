LPETTET

Thesis

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) is an exchange traded fund. As per its literature:

The investment objective of the US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (the "UST 12 Month Bill Fund") is to seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA US 12-Month Treasury Bill Index (G0O3).

Basically, this ETF gives you the yield of 12 months Treasury Bills (T-Bills). The fund rolls every month in the 'on-the-run' 12-month T-Bill:

The US Treasury auctions a new 12-Month Treasury bill each month. The auction will determine the coupon rate of each new on-the-run' note. Once the auction is complete and can be settled, OBIL will sell the currently held, old 12-Month US Treasury and roll into the newly issued 12-Month US Treasury.

An investor is therefore entirely exposed to the 1-year duration point, and no credit risk. This instrument falls in the quasi cash-parking vehicles category, albeit with a higher duration. The violent rise in rates in 2022 has shown us that true cash-parking vehicles are the ones with very little duration, since they tend to hold their NAV even when rates skyrocket. OBIL is thus more attractive in a stable, or decreasing rates market environment.

There is a high number of alternatives now in the market given the percolation of higher rates, and we discuss them in the below section entitled 'Comparable Options'. We are of the opinion that investors these days should also make a conscious decision regarding their view on rates and where we are in the rates cycle. For individuals looking for true cash parking vehicles - stick to names such as (TFLO) which we covered here or (BIL) which we covered here. They both have duration profiles sub 3 months, thus having NAVs which really do not move as rates rise.

Comparable Options

1. Bank CDs

When we talk about 1-year duration instruments we can also look at CDs as comparables. With rates higher, there are some really attractive yields to be obtained:

CD Rates (Bank CD Rate)

As a reminder, when investing in a bank CD you have a $250,000 notional protection from the FDIC in case the bank defaults. A prudent investor should always diversify among several banks with the $250,000 limit if he/she does go down the CD investment route.

2. Outright Treasury Investment

An investor can just use their brokerage to buy treasuries outright:

Yield Curve (Investing.com)

The above table gives us a snapshot of the current yield curve. We can see that the 4-month point in the curve yields the highest amount currently, with the 1-month being lower than Fed Funds, which is unusual.

An investor looking for term yield can just go and buy and individual treasury with a given maturity and clip the yield. Buying term though locks you in the yield. Sometimes it is better to buy Treasuries outright if the need is there - buying ETFs with stated duration profiles gives you the current prevailing yield and the benefit of mark to market gains if rates move lower. When you buy an individual Treasury outright there are no further changes to the profile of the investment you are making. As a reminder, there were points in time in the 80s when not only was Madonna popular, but 30-year Treasury rates were above 12%:

Data by YCharts

An investor who would have bought an individual Treasury bond then, would have clipped the same 12% yield until the bond maturity in the 2010s.

3. Lower Duration Cash Parking Vehicles

There are quite a number of really good ETFs out there with duration profiles sub 3 months. We have covered a few of them ourselves via prior articles:

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) which we covered here

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) which we covered here

The iShares® 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) which we covered here

These are all vehicles where the NAV is going to stay quasi-constant given their duration profile. This is what you want in terms of true cash parking vehicles - i.e. no duration impact.

Conclusion

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is a new exchange traded fund. The vehicle just IPO-ed last year and aims to provide investors with exposure to the constant maturity 12-month T-Bill. The fund rolls every month in the 'on-the-run' 12-month T-Bill by selling the old CUSIP for the new one. We do not like OBIL as a cash-parking vehicle in today's environment due to its duration profile. The article presents a number of better alternatives such as TFLO, BIL and SGOV which we have covered before (please see links above).

We think we are nearing the top in rates, with 2023 being the year when the Fed pauses. Depending on an investor's circumstances, today might be a good time to consider an outright individual Treasury investment via buying a CUSIP with a maturity date that suits. There are many bank CDs which yield significantly more than OBIL currently, therefore we feel that presently an individual retail investor is best suited to look elsewhere.