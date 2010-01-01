OBIL: Exposure To Constant Maturity 12-Month T-Bills

Apr. 19, 2023 6:08 AM ETUS Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF is an exchange traded fund.
  • The fund rolls every month in the 'on-the-run' 12-month T-Bill.
  • The fund is not the best choice when it comes to cash-parking vehicles given its duration profile.
  • The article analyzes the current alternatives in the market and the risk/reward associated with each one of them.

Stimulus Check

LPETTET

Thesis

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) is an exchange traded fund. As per its literature:

The investment objective of the US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (the "UST 12 Month Bill Fund") is to seek investment results that correspond (before

Cd rate

CD Rates (Bank CD Rate)

Yield curve

Yield Curve (Investing.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.39K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.