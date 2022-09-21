The Credit Crunch That's Strangling Commercial Real Estate

Summary

  • The next recession was supposed to be different for commercial real estate (“CRE”) – less painful, less focused on CRE. But recent events are challenging that view.
  • The problem this time is not operating fundamentals, which remain relatively strong for most property types. Instead, CRE markets are being starved of the credit they need to function.
  • A wave of investments must be refinanced in the next two years – just as property market conditions are weakening and banks are becoming weary of lending to CRE.
  • Credit availability shrank further in March with strong deposit outflows from the financial institutions that provide much of the debt for CRE borrowers.
  • The credit crunch will deepen and extend value declines and losses in commercial real estate.

Abstract virtual crisis chart illustration on office buildings background. Global crisis and bankruptcy concept. Multiexposure

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Every recession is different. Each downturn hurts some sectors, some activities, some regions more than others. As it happens, the last two recessions – in addition to the brief Covid lockdown recession – were especially tough on CRE. Both the dot-com recession that began

Property Occupancy Rates NCREIF Property Index (NPI) and FTSE Nareit Equity REITs

Source: Nelson Economics analysis of data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and Nareit.

Four-Quarter NOI Growth NCREIF Property Index (NPI) and FTSE Nareit Equity REITs

Source: Nelson Economics analysis of data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and Nareit.

Four-Quarter Total Returns NCREIF Property Index (NPI) and FTSE Nareit Equity REITs

Source: Nelson Economics analysis of data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and Nareit.

Quarters with Negative Property Returns - 1978-2022

Sources: Nelson Economics analysis of data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) and Nareit.

Net Share of Banks Tightening Standards for Commercial Real Estate Loans

Source: Nelson Economics Analysis of Federal Reserve Bank's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

Net Share of Banks Reporting Stronger Demand for Commercial Real Estate Loans

Source: Nelson Economics Analysis of Federal Reserve Bank's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

Dallas Fed Banking Conditions Survey Commercial Real Estate Loans

Source: Nelson Economics Analysis of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Banking Conditions Survey

Cumulative Change in Bank Deposits Since March 2023 ($ Billions) Large (Top 25) Banks vs. Small Banks

Nelson Economics analysis of Federal Reserve Bank data.

