The seasonally strong period for the stocks of home builders received an extension from strong data on March single-family housing starts. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) responded with a 2.3% gain as several of its components like Meritage Homes (MTH), KB Home (KBH), and PulteGroup (PHM) hit 52-week highs and better. Single-family housing starts increased 4.1% month-over-month to 830,000. While starts decreased 29.7% year-over-year, the 800,000 level that has proven important as far back as 2016 continues to hold as lows.

This positive reaction to market conditions validates KB Home’s claims that the housing market is stabilizing. This activity also underlines the reasons for cautious optimism expressed by Century Communities (CCS).

US. Bureau of the Census, Privately Owned Housing Starts: 1-Unit Structures [HOUST1F] (FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Rising housing permits data also supports the “stabilization” claim. Single-family housing permits bottomed out just short of the pandemic low and have now gained significantly over the last two months. These gains suggest housing starts will continue to sustain the 800,000 level as a low for at least the next several months. The duration of the seasonally strong period for home builder stocks should lengthen alongside the sustained lows.

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places: Single-Family Units [PERMIT1] (FED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The Divergent Regional View

While the aggregate numbers on housing starts look promising, the regional view for starts reveals a bifurcated market.

Starts in the South surged 4.8% to an 8-month high. The chart below suggests southern regional starts have carved out a sustainable bottom. The renewed building activity in the South is particularly important because of its dominant share of the U.S. housing market. In March, the South grew its share of starts to 63% from 62% in February. Thus, strength in the South could sustain robust aggregate numbers for at least several months to come.

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Total Units in the South Census Region [HOUSTS] (FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The West is the U.S.’s second largest market with 16% of starts in March. The West is also the biggest drag on starts; the region even suffered fresh signs of weakness. A 16% month-over-month decline pushed starts in the West to their second lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The West was the only region with lower starts on a sequential basis.

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New Privately-Owned Housing Units Started: Total Units in the West Census Region [HOUSTW] (FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

This regional divergence means that it is possible to get both bullish or bearish on the housing market depending on one’s bias. I am following the bouncing ball in the South.

The Potential Impact of A Frozen Market for Existing Homes

Inventory for existing homes has gone from scarce to “just tight” since the peak of the pandemic-era housing frenzy. Absolute inventory reached its last peak in July at 1.3M homes. Inventory has declined every month since then until February’s 980,000 units of inventory held steady with January’s 980,000. With home builders actively pricing homes to “find the market” while existing home owners prefer to stay put and keep their low mortgage rates, home builders have an opportunity to take share. Thus, the seasonally strong period for home builders stocks should benefit from home builders moving to fill incremental demand that may have otherwise gone into existing homes. Home builders have increased inventory levels (in aggregate) in order to close deals quickly and lower the odds of cancellations due to unfavorable shifts in mortgage rates.

The Trade

In my last Housing Market Review, I pointed to the 50-day moving average (DMA) on ITB as a pivot point for extending trades on the seasonally strong period for home builder stocks. Almost on schedule, ITB floated downward to its 50DMA and provided the next buying period. I sold that position in ITB calls into today’s rally. ITB is once again stretched with a close well above its upper Bollinger Band (BB). The upper BB represents the upper bound of expected price volatility. Price action above that boundary is “stretched” to the upside. Moreover, ITB is challenging resistance from the highs from February. Still, with momentum still strong and housing data suggesting the seasonally strong period could extend further, I will continue to buy the dips in ITB back to the uptrend line.

