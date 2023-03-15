Golar LNG: Opportunities Of The FLNG Business

Summary

  • During the past two years, Golar expanded its FLNG business and almost terminated its midstream and downstream operations.
  • The strong LNG market, driven by tight supply and high demand from European countries is consistent with the company’s capital expenditures.
  • In 2022, the company successfully managed the financial risks of the FLNG business through different financial derivatives.
  • In 2023, Golar’s FLNG cash break-even is estimated to be $5/MMBtu, which is significantly lower than TTF forward prices.
  • In 2023, the distributable adjusted EBITDA from FLNG Hilli is expected to be $335 million.

View of a large natural gas carrier ship moored in harbour on a sunny day

AlbertPego

In the past two years, Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) sold its LNG carriers and FSRUs (LNG storage ships) and ended its downstream operations. Now, Golar is known for its marine infrastructure that turns natural gas into LNG and vice versa. The company's FLNG Hilli

Figure 1 - Dutch TTF natural gas front month futures

www.cmegroup.com

Figure 2 - Golar's FLNG cash break-even

GLNG's March 2023 presentation

Figure 3 - GLNG's cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - GLNG's leverage ratio

Author (based on SA data)

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

