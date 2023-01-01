Charles Schwab Q1 Earnings: A Top Recovery Bet For 2023

Apr. 19, 2023 8:09 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.73K Followers

Summary

  • Charles Schwab presented Q1 earnings yesterday.
  • The firm's core business is very healthy and continues to attract core net new assets.
  • The best reason to buy shares of Charles Schwab right now is the valuation.

Panorama cityscape of Chicago downtown and Riverwalk, boardwalk with bridges at sunset, Illinois, USA. Forex graph hologram. The concept of internet trading, brokerage and fundamental analysis

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) submitted its earnings sheet for the first-quarter yesterday and the financial brokerage company beat analysts' Q1'23 EPS expectations on the bottom line while slightly missing on the top line. While

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Charles Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.73K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.