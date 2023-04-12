Savaria Likely To Fare Well In A Recession

Apr. 19, 2023 8:19 AM ETSavaria Corporation (SIS:CA), SISXF
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • The US economy could enter into a recession later this year and stocks that shouldn’t be affected much by the economic cycle could outperform.
  • In my view, Savaria is likely to continue growing revenues by about 8% per year organically over the coming years thanks to a rapidly aging population in its main markets.
  • The company is valued at 11.5x EV/EBITDA and it has often traded above 15x EV/EBITDA over the past several years.
  • A multiple of 15x EV/EBITDA translates into a share price of C$22.23 ($16.61) which represents an upside potential of 41.2%.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Disabled Woman and Asian Friend Using Stairlift, Caregiver, Carer, Real, Health Care

Des Green/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like to write about companies that lack coverage on SA, and today I'm taking a look at Savaria (TSX:SIS:CA) (OTCPK:SISXF). It’s a Canadian mobility products manufacturer that has been

Savaria facilities

Savaria

Savaria 10-year performance

Seeking Alpha

Savaria 2022 income statement

Savaria

Savaria net debt

Savaria

Number of persons age 65 and older

U.S. Census Bureau

Savaria price/cash flow

Seeking Alpha

Savaria P/B

Seeking Alpha

Savaria P/S

Seeking Alpha

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.42K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.