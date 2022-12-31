Cushman & Wakefield: Risky But Cheap, Best Commercial Real Estate Advisor

Apr. 19, 2023 8:31 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
893 Followers

Summary

  • Cushman's current goal is to meet the needs of its clients through a broad service offering that includes property, home, and asset management and administration, and renting.
  • The company anticipates $90 million in-year cost savings thanks to permanent and temporary actions. Besides, management believes that the company will likely experience sequential improvement in brokerage trends through 2023.
  • I believe that further increase of sales or marketing channels thanks to new contracted agents or independent distributors will likely improve sales growth and FCF margins.
  • According to Euromoney, Cushman is the world’s best commercial real estate advisor and consultant.

Clés de l’appartement avec un nouveau bâtiment résidentiel moderne en arrière-plan

nnocciola/iStock via Getty Images

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), one of the leaders in commercial services for the real estate industry, recently announced $90 million in-year cost savings in 2023. Guidance also included consistent growth at the end of the

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
893 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.