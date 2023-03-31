ICVT: Low-Cost Convertible Bond Exposure Outperforms Active CEFs

Apr. 19, 2023 8:46 AM ETiShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)ACV, CHI, ECV
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • The ICVT ETF provides a low-cost way to gain convertible bond exposure.
  • During bull markets, convertible bonds can deliver equity-like returns due to their embedded options.
  • I believe the ICVT is a relative buy compared to actively managed convertible bond CEFs. ICVT has higher total returns and lower volatilities.

Gilded scales with two hanging bowls

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) provides a low-cost way to gain convertible bond exposure. For total-return focused investors, I believe the ICVT ETF is superior than the actively managed CEFs focused on convertible bonds. ICVT

ICVT portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - ICVT portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

ICVT sector allocation

Figure 2 - ICVT sector allocation (ishares.com)

ICVT credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - ICVT credit quality allocation (ishares.com)

ICVT distribution yield

Figure 4 - ICVT distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

ICVT historical returns

Figure 5 - ICVT historical returns (morningstar.com)

ICVT annual returns

Figure 6 - ICVT annual returns (morningstar.com)

SPY annual returns for comparison

Figure 7 - SPY annual returns for comparison (morningstar.com)

ICVT vs. Convertible CEFs

Figure 8 - ICVT vs. Convertible CEFs (Author created with data from Morningstar and Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.8K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.