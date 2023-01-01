Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: The Conglomerate Advantage

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
734 Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield is taking on everyone, even when we're just talking about infrastructure.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a massive, diversified infrastructure conglomerate with their hands in nearly everything.
  • I look to see if being a conglomerate truly has advantages by comparing BIP vs. all of its competitors.

National Rail Strike Looms As Union Reject Latest Contract Offer

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Overview

Most investors' first thoughts when seeing Brookfield vs. everybody are likely about the fact that Brookfield as a parent corporation operates in a multitude of different industries. Just to name a few, there are publicly listed Brookfield entities for

Total Physical Assets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Assets (bip.brookfield.com)

Debt Profile

BIP Debt Profile (bip.brookfield.com)

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
734 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.