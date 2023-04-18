Earnings have largely been better than expected so far, but any signs of economic resilience inflame fears that short-term interest rates could increase further, which held stocks back yesterday. Fed President James Bullard didn't help matters with his routine warning that rates need to rise higher for longer to contain inflation. Thankfully, he is not a voting member of the committee. The bulls can't seem to control the narrative, as it is assumed that economic strength will result in higher rates, which chokes off growth and leads to recession. Otherwise, economic weakness that results in an end to rate hikes will also lead to a recession.
Consumer spending on services has been the fuel prolonging the expansion, as we move into the second quarter of this year, but the rate of growth is clearly slowing from its peak in 2021. This is necessary to bring the rate of inflation down to the Fed's target of approximately 2%. Again, the fear mongers warn that this deceleration is the canary in the coal mine. It is being accompanied by delinquency rates increasing, as the four largest banking lenders wrote off $3.4 billion in bad consumer loans during the first quarter. That was a 73% increase from a year ago, which sounds ominous, but we are simply returning to pre-pandemic levels.
The growth rate in service spending was unsustainable, and it makes even more sense when we see the deceleration in wage growth that is accompanying it. While the declining rate of growth in wages is another development that the Fed wants to see to realize its inflation target, it also instigates fear that the expansion will end.
Yet we are now seeing a critical development come to pass that I was not expecting until later this year, which I think is the key to prolonging the expansion. By some measures, the rate of inflation is falling faster than the rate of wage growth. That is resulting in a return to real (inflation-adjusted) income growth, which should help sustain real consumer spending growth. This is critical to realizing a soft landing for the economy, and it is happening well in advance of my expectations.
