PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Electric vehicles ("EVs") in the U.S. were for a long time a fringe technology whose adoption was largely concentrated on environmentalists and tech circles in California. Austin, Texas-based Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) would publish its Master Plan in 2006, three years after it was founded, and for a long-time operated always seemingly on the brink even as rising consumer enthusiasm for EVs kept pushing up deliveries and revenues. This was until the pandemic years supercharged investor sentiment and catapulted its commons to new highs. Beijing, China-based Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) represents a competitor from the East, founded 12 years later in 2015, the company went public during the pandemic-led boom that would lift both companies.

EVs are now eating the world, reversing their early years of poor sales growth and broader irrelevance to now form the most marked change to transportation in a generation. Indeed, in China, 22% of 2022 new car sales were fully electric, with volume growth of 83% in December over the year-ago comp. What's astonishing is that China's BEV market share was 5.1% in 2020, hence, BEVs have witnessed a 4.3x increase in market share in just two years. In the UK, EV sales overtook diesel for the first time in 2022. In the U.S., around 750,000 fully electric cars were registered last year, a 57% growth over the prior year to form 5.6% of the total market.

Critically, 2023 has opened up a pandora's box as a tighter credit market on the back of rising Fed funds rate pushes up car financing costs to drive broader automobile demand softness. UBS now thinks automakers are heading towards overproduction for the year, with Tesla extending price cuts that began in China in January through to most of its geographies and all its models.

Revenue, Profitability, And Operational Momentum

Which forms the better buy? Tesla is currently a $586 billion behemoth with a global EV footprint. The company was the top-selling EV brand in Germany, Norway, Denmark, the U.S., and the UK among several other developed nations. The Model Y, a mid-size fully electric SUV and its cheaper Model 3, which currently has a base price of $42,990, have become hits, with an aggregate of 412,180 deliveries in the first quarter of 2023. Total deliveries in the first quarter were 422,875, up 36.4% from 310,048 in the year-ago comp. $24 billion market cap Li Auto is China's 17th best-selling EV brand with its Li Auto One, a plug-in hybrid electric SUV notching sales of 78,792 through 2022 in China, versus 315,607 for Tesla's Model Y. This rendered the Austin firm the third best-selling EV brand in China. Li Auto is growing faster and delivered 52,584 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up 65.8% over the year-ago period.

Tesla brought in revenue of $24.32 billion for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, up 37.2% from the year-ago period and in line with consensus estimates. Automotive revenue was $21.3 billion, up 33% from $15.9 billion in the year-ago comp to push Tesla to realize EV gross profits of $5.5 billion. This constituted a 25.9% gross profit margin and was down around 466 basis points from the year-ago comp. Li Auto realized revenue of $2.56 billion, up 66.2% over the year-ago quarter and a beat by $10 million on consensus estimates. The company's EV gross profit margin at 20% was down from 22.3% in the year-ago quarter and roughly 590 basis points lower than Tesla's. Crucially, both companies are currently experiencing some gross margin compression that will only be sped up by the recent price cuts.

Data by YCharts

Tesla's overall gross profit margin is in excess of Li Auto to set the backdrop for its marked profitability, the second core difference between both firms beyond their geographical footprints and scale. While absolute numbers are of less use here due to Tesla being 24.4x larger than Li Auto, overall profitability between both firms places Tesla ahead. Indeed, Tesla's GAAP net income for the fourth quarter came in at $3.7 billion, up 59% from $2.3 billion in the year-ago comp. This formed a profit margin of 15.27%.

Data by YCharts

Tesla's profit margins are more than 10.4x higher than Li Auto, with the Texan automaker realizing $3.3 billion in net cash from operating activities and free cash flow of $1.4 billion during the fourth quarter. This formed margins of 13.57% and 5.76% respectively. In contrast, Li Auto recorded a net income of $38.5 million during the fourth quarter, down 10.2% from the year-ago comp to drive a single-digit profit margin of around 1.46%. However, Li Auto's net cash from operating activities was higher at $714.1 million, an increase of 28.4% over the year-ago quarter with free cash flow coming in at $472.3 million, a staggering 101.6% increase from the year-ago comp. These formed margins of 27.9% and 18.45%, respectively.

2023 And The Next Few Years

Seeking Alpha

Tesla's profitability is industry-leading and the company is ranked A+, with its broad metrics being far in excess of the median for its peer group. Most impressive is Tesla's return on common equity of 33.6%, 185% higher than its peer group.

Seeking Alpha

However, whilst Li Auto is less profitable and ranks lower than Tesla across a broad range of profitability metrics, the company is able to convert much more of its revenue to positive operating cash flow to drive a total cash and short-term investments balance of $8.2 billion, up sequentially from $7.3 billion in the third quarter. Tesla's cash and short-term investments balance came in at $22.2 billion, up 5.1% sequentially and from $17.7 billion in the year-ago comp.

EV sales in China are forecast to grow their market share to at least 50% by the end of the decade, with forecasts by ING penciling in Chinese EV sales overtaking that of internal combustion engine vehicles by the late 2020s. China is a huge prize, and both companies are set for material growth over the next decade. Li Auto is intrinsically faster growing and generates more cash from its operations despite its broad underperformance across several profitability metrics. In the U.S., sales of EVs are now expected to grow by a 22.8% compound annual growth rate through 2027, when at least 2.13 million EVs will be sold per year at a projected market volume of $139 billion.

In some ways, the U.S. is where China was in 2020, and the next few years, especially on the back of the EV credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, will be dramatic. Hence, Tesla's growth could yet be sped up. Momentum has been slowed by rising Fed funds rates, but the overall direction is clear.

I'm partially leaning towards Li Auto Inc. due to its currently faster pace of growth, but Tesla, Inc.'s broad geographic dominance reduces China-specific slowdown risks. Indeed, the U.S. and Europe are now bringing in large subsidy schemes to boost the uptake of EVs and also have set dates for the phase-out of ICE vehicle sales, which will help to further buff EV demand.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.