AST SpaceMobile: A Speculative Space Investment Play That Could Fail

Apr. 19, 2023 9:53 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.16K Followers

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network that standard smartphones will be able to easily and readily access without any technological modifications.
  • The company is targeting EBITDA margins in excess of 90% and is expecting to be cash flow positive from the launch of its commercial service.
  • Operational cash burn is running at around $39.12 million per quarter with AST's cash and equivalents at $240 million as of the end of its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.
  • Whilst this has provided a more than one-year cash runway, the company will likely need to continue to tap the equity markets for more funds.
Planet earth from the space at night . Global network concept

Nastco

I thought about building a speculative position in AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) on the back of a 45% decline in its common shares over the last year that has somewhat skewed the risk-return ratio to the upside but decided to pass. The

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.16K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.