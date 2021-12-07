Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome JL Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has traded down to $25 from its peak of $292 in 2021. The stock is cheap at current valuation. Contrary to street view that the telehealth industry is saturated and Teladoc has no moat, I see network effect and brand name as key barriers to entry in the industry. COVID accelerated the adoption of virtual care and TDOC is well positioned to capture more share in the space as the leader of scale. Street doesn't fully realize the potential of BetterHelp, a direct-to-consumer mental health business, and overlooks the complex patient potential in the chronic care market. By offering bundled products across primary care, chronic care, and mental health, along with a whole person care model, there's a substantial opportunity for the most used purpose-built telehealth platforms. Moreover, HIPAA rules were loosened during pandemic as demand for telehealth spiked. I expect that HIPAA rules will tighten as pandemic recedes, benefiting TDOC.

Company Overview

Teladoc delivers virtual medical care across the globe via its telemedicine platform. The platform enables patients to connect with licensed healthcare providers and access medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment through phone, video, or mobile app. Teladoc's services are accessible 24/7 and cover various medical fields, including primary care, dermatology, mental health, chronic care management, and genetic counseling. Teladoc is transforming the healthcare industry by providing virtual healthcare services that are available anytime and anywhere.

Around 58 million people in the US are enrolled in per member per month program. Additionally, about 24 million individuals are on a pay-per-visit plan. Teladoc provides the service and has a median response time of under ten minutes from when a member requests a telehealth visit to the time they connect with a Teladoc doctor. In 2022, the company conducted approximately 19 million telehealth visits in total.

Industry Overview and TDOC's Competitive Advantage

The global telehealth market is rapidly growing, with a market size of $83.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the increase in chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenses, and the need for remote patient monitoring. Many players compete in the telemedicine industry, ranging from established healthcare providers to startups and tech giants. Teladoc is the largest telemedicine company in the world, holding a market share of around 19.3% in the global telemedicine market, as per the report by Fortune Business Insights.

It is important to note that telehealth encompasses more than just video visits, contrary to popular belief. It is a newly emerging ecosystem that utilizes various telecom, digital, and data analytic capabilities to distribute healthcare through multiple channels.

We are only at the beginning of the telehealth era, and its transformative impact is yet to be fully realized.

Telehealth and digital health will revolutionize the way healthcare interacts with consumers, shifting the provider/patient relationship from reactive and episodic to proactive, continuous, contextual, and longitudinal. This will not only change consumers' expectations and experiences but also dramatically reduce costs by utilizing healthcare resources more efficiently. The "between-visit" space, where most healthcare actually occurs, will become the dominant place of healthcare delivery with the help of telehealth technology.

Three domains of care delivery in the future are physical care, digital care, and a new generation of automated interaction. Hospitals, clinics, and operating rooms fall under the physical care cluster, while telehealth, asynchronous communication, messaging, and assessments are part of the digital care cluster. The third domain involves a whole new generation of automated interaction, which is yet to fully emerge.

Teladoc has a competitive advantage in the telemedicine industry due to its size, technology, brand, and partnerships. The company is the largest telemedicine provider globally and has a network of over 58 million members, 5000 employees, and 12,000 clients. Teladoc's technology platform enables patients to connect with healthcare providers through video and phone consultations, secure messaging, and other digital channels. Its strong brand recognition and reputation have helped the company differentiate itself from competitors. Strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and employers have allowed Teladoc to expand its reach and integrate its technology platform with existing healthcare systems and workflows, providing patients with accessible and high-quality virtual healthcare services at a lower cost.

Other significant players in the telemedicine market include Doctor on Demand, American Well (AMWL), MDLive, and Google Health (GOOG), who offer a wide range of telehealth services, such as virtual doctor visits, behavioral health counseling, and remote monitoring.

Doctor on Demand is a key participant in the telemedicine industry, providing on-demand video appointments with authorized healthcare professionals, such as doctors, psychiatrists, and therapists.

American Well is a telemedicine platform that facilitates video appointments between patients and healthcare professionals. Their services include primary care, urgent care, and specialized care.

MDLive offers a telemedicine platform that provides virtual consultations with doctors, behavioral health therapy, and dermatology consultations. They also provide a subscription service that allows members to have limitless virtual appointments for a flat rate.

Google Health is a newcomer to the telemedicine market. They provide a virtual care system that enables patients to have video appointments, remote monitoring, and message communication with healthcare professionals.

Financial Performance & Outlook

Gross margin expanded from 64% in 2019 to 69% in 2022. Advertising and Marketing expenses is 25% of revenue in 2022, sales expenses 8%, technology and development 11% and G&A 15% of revenue. The company has EBITDA margin of 10.2% in 2022.

Free cash flow yield is 0.3%, and projected to grow to 6.5% in 2028.

Teladoc has $918 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022. A current ratio of 3.3x shows that the company has enough current assets to cover current liabilities. Current EBITDA / Interest coverage is 24.3x. The company has long term debt of $1,543 million and short term debt of $11 million.

Current Debt / EBITDA is 6.2x and will de-lever to 5.3x in 2023E and 2.3x in 2028E as EBITDA expands. Total debt / total capital sits at 39.9%.

Receivables turnover at 12.7x indicates that the company collects receivables efficiently and customer quality is high.

BetterHelp

Street underappreciates the potential of DTC mental health business BetterHelp. Resegmentation increases visibility of BetterHelp. Previously, TDOC broke out revenue in subscription access fee and visit fee so the growth and profitability of its mental health segment, BetterHelp, is masked.

Old revenue breakout

cowen

New breakout

cowen

As part of shift in reporting, TDOC now breaks out BetterHelp and Integrated Care segment. BetterHelp is DTC and Integrated Care is B2B. The change will lead to higher visibility of the mental health business, which is the long term driver of margin expansion and growth.

With the new reporting, TDOC will also report total US membership number instead of showing number of paid members, and visit fee only members.

BetterHelp accounted for 42% of total TDOC revenue as of 2022. The segment is expected to grow at low double digit to mid-teens and expand EBITDA margin from ~11.2% (in 2022) by over 3%. Integrated Care, on the other hand, will grow at HSD and have flat EBITDA margin at ~9.8%.

Author's Calculations

App download vs Peers

BetterHelp's competitor, Cerebral is posting sharp sequential declines in the past 10 months. The drop in Cerebral downloads may help the adoption of BetterHelp.

Complex Patient Opportunity

Street misses complex patient opportunity in chronic care market. While the market thinks Livongo acquisition/TDOC chronic care segment is a drag on value, I see its potential in not just chronic care but as a driver for company-wide expansion. Complex patients make up two thirds of the total healthcare spending annually in the US. Complex patients require 8 or more medications and have 5 or more chronic conditions. Teladoc is well positioned to be the whole person care solution for the complex patients, managing their health from pre-diagnose to treatment to post-diagnose. Ownership of primary care will establish close relationship with patients and give Teladoc the pricing power and patient data to form flywheel in the digital health ecosystem.

In 2019, less than 3% of chronic care members were enrolled in multiple chronic care programs. In 2021, more than 20% of chronic care members enrolled in more than one program. The number is expected to double in the next three years. EBITDA margin will expand as marketing expenses and other expenses per new user per program decline while revenue per user increases over the next few years.

Teladoc JPM conference

Product Bundling

Product bundling across three business segments (primary care, Chronic Care/CCM, and Mental Health) and whole person care model present large opportunity for the most used purpose-built telehealth platforms

TDOC covers the full spectrum of care with unmatched integrated model.

Teladoc presentation

Of the total estimated 298million US insured lives, TDOC only has 92 million. 16 million of the TDOC lives are not enrolled. The data points to a significantly underpenetrated industry, contrary to some street views that the space is close to peak penetration. HIPAA rules will tighten as pandemic recedes, benefiting TDOC (the player of scale and with strong network of doctors) more than any other player in telehealth.

Teladoc JPM conference

TDOC product penetration is low. Less than 1% of TDOC lives use Primary360, Teladoc's primary care offering, key driver of growth in the future. Primary360 will serve as the main point of contact for customers on TDOC. Through primary360 and referral from physician, TDOC cross sells products in mental health and chronic care. Primary360 and BetterHelp bundle is the most popular on the TDOC platform. Over 50% of the users use two or more offerings. Multi-product bookings yield higher ROI than single-product bookings for users. TDOC will benefit from increasing operating leverage as the programs expand user base.

Teladoc JPM conference

Valuation

TDOC currently trades at 15.5x, 60% below historical average of 39.0x. TDOC should trade at 18x-20x from 2023-2028 as a differentiated HCIT business. Product bundling, growth in mental health, chronic care franchises should drive top-line growth and margin expansion. Teladoc should trade at premium to its peers.

I assume ~9% top line CAGR between 2023 and 2028 (lower than 18% in 2022 as the company progresses beyond the initial stage of adoption), and 16% CAGR on EBITDA growth for the same period (higher than negative 8% in 2022 as profitability normalizes and TDOC benefits as a scale player). This reflects the increasing adoption across TDOC platform, leading to the ramp in both user number and revenue per user.

In my projection, EBITDA margin grows from 10% in 2022 to 15% in 2028 and net income margin improves from -567% in 2022 to -1% in 2028. Advertising and Marketing expenses will contract from 25% in 2022 to 23% in 2028E as cross selling and efficiency increase and hence contribute to improving margin over time.

Conservative assumptions lead to base case Enterprise Value between $5.8bn and $6.3bn, share price between $32 and $35, implying upside of 22%-33% in one year.

1 year target of $32 based on 20x 2023 EBITDA of $292mm, 22% upside from current price of $25.92

Table below shows the calculation: multiplying EBITDA multiple and EBITDA, I get target EV. Subtract net debt from EV we get Equity Value. Divide Equity Value by shares outstanding, I get implied share price.

I run the same calculation on 2024E EBITDA. 1 year target of $35 based on 19x 2024E EBITDA of $333mm, 33% upside from current price of $25.92

I value TDOC using relative valuation with EV/EBITDA as the metric is the preferred metric in the sector.

Assuming slower revenue CAGR at 8%, 13% EBITDA CAGR and industry average EBITDA multiple of 16x, we still get $24.20, providing us with margin of safety in a downside scenario.

Author's Calculations Author's Calculations

Risk & Mitigants

Integration: Teladoc's acquisition of Livongo was meant to establish its dominance in the growing chronic care management market. Unsuccessful integration of Livongo in chronic care will inhibit TDOC's ability to capture market share in the chronic care management market.

Mitigant: Teladoc has established a clear integration plan, and set integration of Livongo as a strategic priority.

If integration fails and Teladoc has to absorb huge losses as a result, I will consider changing position to hold from long. However, this is unlikely as TDOC has prioritized and focused on chronic care business. The complex patient opportunity is substantial enough to offset inefficient execution on integration.

High exposure to consumer discretionary spending in mental health segment increases risk in recession. In a recession, consumers may cut back on non-essential healthcare services, including mental health treatments, resulting in lower demand for Teladoc's services.

Mitigant: Teladoc can reduce its dependence on the mental health segment by offering more affordable pricing during recession; diversifying its customer base and targeting employers, insurance companies, or government agencies; and focusing on marketing to ensure customer awareness even in recession.

Regulation: Telemedicine is a heavily regulated field, and any modifications in regulations could have a significant impact on Teladoc's business. Changes in policies related to reimbursement, licensing, or data privacy could all affect Teladoc's operations and financial performance.

Mitigant: Teladoc has a strong lobbying presence to advocate for policies that are favorable to telemedicine.

Competition: Teladoc faces tough competition from both other telemedicine companies and traditional healthcare providers.

Mitigant: TDOC invests heavily in research and development to improve its platform and offer new services to its customers. The company has also made strategic acquisitions to expand its offerings and differentiate itself from its competitors.

If competition intensifies to a level where TDOC cannot sustainably keep customers at a reasonable cost, I will change position from long to hold. But given the barriers to entry and growth drivers we discusses, I deem this unlikely.

Technology: Teladoc is reliant on technology to provide its services, and any disruptions or failures in its technology could negatively affect its operations and reputation. The company could also face cybersecurity risks that threaten its data privacy and platform security.

Mitigant: Teladoc has a robust technology infrastructure and cybersecurity protocols to protect against disruptions and data breaches. The company also conducts regular audits and assessments to ensure that its systems are secure and up-to-date.

Operations and Profitability: Teladoc has yet to show operating profit.

Mitigant: Teladoc has a strong balance sheet with ample cash reserves and a manageable level of debt. it has also demonstrated consistent revenue growth and has a large and growing addressable market.

Provider Shortage and Customer Satisfaction: Teladoc's success depends on its ability to attract and retain skilled healthcare providers and maintain high customer satisfaction levels.

Mitigant: A large and growing network of healthcare providers and a high level of customer satisfaction. The company also invests in training and development programs to ensure that its providers are qualified and able to deliver high-quality care.

Catalysts

New Client Wins: Teladoc's growth is largely driven by the acquisition of new clients. As a leading provider of virtual healthcare services with a large network of healthcare professionals, Teladoc can reach more patients and expand its network with each new client it adds. This growth can result from factors such as Teladoc's reputation, marketing efforts, or partnerships with other healthcare providers.

Smooth Transition to risk based models: Teladoc is in the process of transitioning to a risk-based model, where it assumes financial risk for the health outcomes of its patients. This shift requires significant changes to Teladoc's operations, technology, and relationships with healthcare providers. If Teladoc is successful at implementing this transition, it will be better aligned with the healthcare industry's shift towards value-based care and be better positioned for long-term success.

Cost Saving Initiatives: Teladoc is focused on reducing the cost of healthcare by leveraging its technology platform to provide more efficient and effective care. Teladoc's virtual healthcare services can reduce the need for in-person visits, which can lower the overall cost of care for patients and payers. Teladoc is also investing in technology to improve its operations, such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, which can help identify health risks and prevent health issues before they become more serious and expensive to treat. Successful execution at these cost-saving initiatives can improve Teladoc's profitability and make its services more attractive to clients and patients.

Conclusion

In my opinion, TDOC would be a long for investors with a mid- to long-term investment horizon.

Despite the common belief that the telehealth industry has reached its saturation point and Teladoc lacks a competitive advantage, I hold a different perspective. I believe that the network effect and brand recognition serve as significant barriers to entry in this industry. The COVID pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual care, and Teladoc, as the leader of scale, is well-positioned to gain a larger share in the market. Additionally, the market is undervaluing BetterHelp, which is a direct-to-consumer mental health business, and underestimating the potential of the complex patient market in the chronic care segment.

By taking a conservative approach, the base case Enterprise Value for this company is estimated to be between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion, which suggests that the share price could range between $32 and $35. This projection implies a potential upside of 22% to 33% over the course of one year.