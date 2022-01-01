Netflix: Buckle Up, Ad Tier Has Huge Potential (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 19, 2023 10:11 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)3 Comments
SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
32 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix, Inc. still has significant potential for long-term growth, as the economics of the ad tier look very promising.
  • Rise in free cash flow paves the way for more share buybacks.
  • There was modest growth in Netflix subscribers in Q1 2023, but that was largely expected.

Netflix To Report Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell

Investment thesis

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is tinkering with how it monetizes its content. It is cracking down on password sharing and hopes to convert borrowers into subscribers. Moreover, it has introduced an ad tier that was initially aimed at

Netflix Subscribers

Calculated by Author using data from the company

NetflixSubscribers

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Average Revenue per Member

Calculated by Author using data from the company

FCF content spend

Calculated by Author using data from the company

Netflix Valuation

Calculated by Author using data from the company

This article was written by

SMR Finance profile picture
SMR Finance
32 Followers
I am an experienced investment analyst with a strong background in equity analysis across multiple industries. I enjoy identifying high-quality companies with solid growth potential, unique business models, and forward-looking management teams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational and educational purposes. This is NOT investment advice. You should not treat any opinion expressed by SMR Finance as specific investment advice to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy but only as an expression of opinion. SMR Finance is not under any obligation to update or correct any information provided in this article. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment discussed in this article. Investment involves risks. This article is not to be relied upon as a substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. Investors should obtain their own independent financial advice and understand the risks associated with investment products/ services before making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.