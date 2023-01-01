World Cup Hosting Lifts Qatar's Real GDP Growth To 8.0% YOY In Q4; Slower Growth Ahead

Apr. 19, 2023 10:18 AM ETQAT
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • Qatar's real GDP grew by a robust 8.0% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, as per preliminary estimates released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.
  • We continue to expect slower real GDP expansion throughout 2023 as weaker global demand, higher domestic interest rates, and less favorable Q4 base effects weigh on real GDP growth performances.
  • Enhanced foreign currency earnings generation and comfortable fiscal surpluses will allow the government to reimburse part of its foreign currency debt stock, thus leading to even more moderate sovereign debt-to-GDP ratios in the near term.

Qatar Flag with Ball. Football 2022 Minimal 3D Render Illustration

logolis/iStock via Getty Images

Real GDP growth recorded a strong 8.0% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and reached 2.7% when compared to revised Q3 2022 estimates (quarter over quarter), according to preliminary data published by Qatar's Planning and Statistics

Qatar

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.76K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.