Bottom fishers like to catch a big one like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google and haul it into the boat as a trophy to go up on their wall. We think Google has bottomed at $81 and that the bottom fishers will return to buy when it retests $81. We expect this bear market to retest its bottom and take stocks like Google back down to retest its bottom. The Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) competitive move, using AI in search, may take Google down sooner. However, we expect Google to meet the competition and protect their market dominance of search.

We always like to do our fundamental due diligence on Seeking Alpha by reading the latest articles. Then we dive into the SA Quant ratings. Currently, SA has favorable Google ratings for Momentum and Profitability. It has a weak rating for Revisions. There are poor ratings for Growth and Valuation, so we know why price dropped to a bottom.

We have to look at Growth, Valuation and Revisions to determine when Google will get off the bottom and back to its old high. Since we don't see that happening short term, then we can wait for a retest of $81 to put it into our Model Portfolio. We could see Revisions improvement next week when earnings are announced. The bottom fishers are expecting that at some point.

However, Growth and Valuation issues are longer term. Bottom fishers are willing to wait it out. In fact, if price drops back to $81, they will probably buy more.

Here is our monthly chart, and you can see Google's first attempt to get off the bottom. This usually fails and becomes a "dead cat" bounce as price falls to retest the bottom. Bad news on the stock, such as competition from Microsoft, or a drop in the market, or bad earnings next week could take Google back down to $81. We don't guess about these things. We just wait for the buy or sell signals to appear on the chart and then we act.

Monthly Chart Projected "W" Bottom (StockCharts.com)

On the above chart, we have drawn the blue, vertical line, Buy Signal which identifies the Demand taking this bounce up to test resistance at $108.

If earnings and Microsoft Corporation competition don't take Alphabet/Google down to retest the bottom, we think the market will. Below is our monthly chart for the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and you can see we are projecting a double bottom for the SPY, too. We think high interest rates will create a recession and take the SPY back down to retest the bottom.