Bottom fishers like to catch a big one like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google and haul it into the boat as a trophy to go up on their wall. We think Google has bottomed at $81 and that the bottom fishers will return to buy when it retests $81. We expect this bear market to retest its bottom and take stocks like Google back down to retest its bottom. The Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) competitive move, using AI in search, may take Google down sooner. However, we expect Google to meet the competition and protect their market dominance of search.
We always like to do our fundamental due diligence on Seeking Alpha by reading the latest articles. Then we dive into the SA Quant ratings. Currently, SA has favorable Google ratings for Momentum and Profitability. It has a weak rating for Revisions. There are poor ratings for Growth and Valuation, so we know why price dropped to a bottom.
We have to look at Growth, Valuation and Revisions to determine when Google will get off the bottom and back to its old high. Since we don't see that happening short term, then we can wait for a retest of $81 to put it into our Model Portfolio. We could see Revisions improvement next week when earnings are announced. The bottom fishers are expecting that at some point.
However, Growth and Valuation issues are longer term. Bottom fishers are willing to wait it out. In fact, if price drops back to $81, they will probably buy more.
Here is our monthly chart, and you can see Google's first attempt to get off the bottom. This usually fails and becomes a "dead cat" bounce as price falls to retest the bottom. Bad news on the stock, such as competition from Microsoft, or a drop in the market, or bad earnings next week could take Google back down to $81. We don't guess about these things. We just wait for the buy or sell signals to appear on the chart and then we act.
On the above chart, we have drawn the blue, vertical line, Buy Signal which identifies the Demand taking this bounce up to test resistance at $108.
If earnings and Microsoft Corporation competition don't take Alphabet/Google down to retest the bottom, we think the market will. Below is our monthly chart for the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and you can see we are projecting a double bottom for the SPY, too. We think high interest rates will create a recession and take the SPY back down to retest the bottom.
Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)