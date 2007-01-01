Equity CEFs: The Irony Of The Cornerstone Funds CLM And CRF

Summary

  • It wasn't that many years ago that I was the Cornerstone fund's biggest detractor, writing negative articles as far back as 2012.
  • That was at a time when the Cornerstone funds traded at market price premiums ranging from as high as 80%, even while they were losing considerable NAV value each year.
  • But a funny thing started happening in recent years. All of a sudden, the Cornerstone funds, CLM and CRF, started showing much better NAV performances.
  • In fact, during a couple of those years, the NAV performances actually covered their annual 21% NAV distributions. That was about the time that I started to warm up to the funds.
  • But the irony now is that just when the funds are starting to show much improved NAV performances, nobody seems to want to own or hold onto them anymore.
Let me first take you back to a 20-year Premium/Discount chart of the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM), $7.55 current market price, and the Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE:CRF), $7.21 current market price, so that

2023 YTD NAV performance leaders

Capital Income Management

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

