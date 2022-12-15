serts

Back in 2021 when President Biden proposed to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure development, I started looking for companies that could turn this into an opportunity to grow. After evaluating the positive impact of favorable policy decisions and the outlook for the U.S. steel industry, I decided to invest in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) as I thought the company was well-positioned to make the most of government spending on infrastructure development at a time when steel imports were steadily declining. I highlighted my investment thesis for the company in May 2021 when the stock was trading at just over $100. At Leads From Gurus, we added Nucor stock to our model value portfolio in April 2021 at a cost of around $80 per share, and we did not book our gains even when the stock hit a high of around $187 not too long ago. After revisiting the company, I feel confident that more gains are likely in the foreseeable future although the market is grappling with the possibility of a recession in the second half of this year.

Fiscal Policy Support Will Drive The Demand For Steel Products

Nucor is a diversified steel manufacturer which operates under three business segments; steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The company, through these segments, caters to different end markets with products such as hot-rolled steel products, steel joists, cold-finished steel, steel deck, and nonferrous scrap. This diversified product portfolio of the company has enabled it to benefit from the increased federal spending on infrastructure development.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in August 2021, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and the Chips and Science Act passed in August 2022 aim to "build a better America" by including provisions to boost domestic manufacturing. The federal government has included several provisions that directly benefit U.S. steelmakers. For instance, funding from the Chips Act, which encourages chipmakers to build manufacturing plants in the United States, is conditional on chip companies using American-made steel products to build their plants. Nucor is among the top-3 steel producers in the North American market across all of its business segments, which makes the company a direct beneficiary of favorable fiscal policy decisions.

Investing is less about relying on policy decisions and more about digging up real-world data to evaluate whether policy decisions are making an impact at the ground level. Rising interest rates and the increasing odds of a recession have dampened investor sentiment toward the construction sector in general, and this negativity has spilled over to the steel industry as well. This is understandable, but recent data suggests fiscal policy initiatives are having a profound impact on the construction industry, negating some of the impacts resulting from the challenging interest-rate climate. In March, nonresidential construction starts increased by 45% compared to February and 26% compared to March 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, nonresidential construction starts jumped by 36% compared to Q1 2022. As illustrated below, construction starts across all nonresidential categories registered gains in March compared to February.

Exhibit 1: Nonresidential construction starts in March

ConstructConnect

If we look at long-term construction spending trends, it is evident that spending on retail properties has declined but spending on highways, schools, and hospitals has surged with the support from federal funding.

Exhibit 2: U.S. hospital/clinic & schools/colleges construction starts

ConstructConnect

Exhibit 3: U.S. roads/highways & water/sewage construction starts

ConstructConnect

A continued increase in nonresidential construction spending can be expected in the coming quarters as the federal government disburses funds to carry out infrastructure development projects. Although business conditions are not as promising as they were 12 months ago, I believe the demand for steel products will remain elevated in the foreseeable future, paving the way for Nucor to earn investment returns exceeding its cost of capital.

The Fall From Nucor's Record Profitability Is Already Priced In

Nucor reported $8.07 billion in net income for 2022, resulting in a record EPS of $28.79. Elevated steel prices, import restrictions, and favorable policy decisions (both monetary and fiscal) played important roles in helping Nucor achieve this feat. Moving on to 2023, some cracks in Nucor's growth story have already appeared in the form of recession fears and a cooling housing market compared to the previous years. Last December, Nucor warned that recession concerns could impact future demand, sending its shares lower. Investor fears are not unfounded as a recession could well and truly impact steel prices, and therefore Nucor's profitability. With macroeconomic challenges looming on the horizon, steel prices have already given up some gains since early March, and Nucor is almost certain to see a fall from the record profitability reported last year. Wall Street analysts are expecting Nucor's EPS to decline to $15.78 this year amid these challenges. This is not an encouraging realization for investors, but there's more to the story.

At Leads From Gurus, our stock selection strategy is centered around earnings surprises, earnings estimate revisions, and stock price movements associated with these events. Empirical evidence suggests these earnings-based events can predict future stock prices, which is why they are at the heart of our strategy. More than the predicted decline in earnings this year - which is already priced in - I believe investors need to focus on EPS estimate revision trends which are better predictors of future stock prices. Less than 10 months ago, analysts were expecting Nucor's fiscal 2023 EPS to come in below $12, but today, the consensus estimate is for earnings per share of $15.78. In the last three months alone, Nucor's 2023 EPS estimate has been boosted seven times against just one downward revision. This is a very positive development, and to make things even more interesting, NUE stock has reacted to these revisions positively.

Exhibit 4: EPS estimate revisions

Seeking Alpha

With the U.S. economy holding up better than initially expected and federal spending continuing to boost nonresidential construction starts, I believe the positive trend of EPS revisions will continue in the foreseeable future, creating a good platform for NUE stock to move higher from here. Not to forget, demand for Nucor's steel products stemming from the automotive sector may trend positively in the coming quarters as the industry recovers from a semiconductor shortage that limited automobile production for most of 2021 and 2022.

A Recession Will Hurt But Nucor Will Survive

The last thing I want to do as an analyst is to predict whether the U.S. economy will enter a recession this year. Empirical evidence suggests analysts are way off the mark in predicting recessions, and I believe it would be more fruitful to focus on company fundamentals. If a recession hits this year, Nucor's revenue will be impacted, but the company will still be able to recover quickly because of its highly flexible cost structure. Nucor has increased its annual dividend payout in 50 consecutive years starting from 1973, which is a testament to how the company has survived and thrived through economic cycles. Although Nucor operates in a highly cyclical sector, the company benefits from a high variable cost mix, which makes it possible for Nucor to slash spending meaningfully when faced with reduced demand for its products. As a company that continues to spend on inorganic growth measures ($3.6 billion to complete five acquisitions in 2022), Nucor can limit its investments in challenging years to maintain strong liquidity throughout the business cycle as well.

In January, Fitch Ratings assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' to Nucor and highlighted the below reasons as the drivers of this decision.

Significant size and scale. Variable low-cost structure. Strategic raw material ownership. Free cash flow positivity through the business cycle. Conservative leverage. EBITDA accretive strategic capital expenditures. Shareholder-friendly policies.

Nucor, unlike many cyclical businesses, is one for all cycles. For this reason, I believe long-term-oriented investors should look beyond short-term recessionary risks.

Takeaway

With earnings estimate revisions trending in the right direction, Nucor stock is likely to head higher from here. The company will report Q1 earnings tomorrow before the market opens, and I will pay attention to how Nucor is positioning itself for a decline in demand in the coming quarters. I do not plan to make any changes to my NUE holding today.