Nucor Stock: More Gains Are Likely

Apr. 19, 2023 10:30 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Recent data suggests fiscal policy initiatives are having a profound impact on the construction industry, which is expected to result in a continued increase in nonresidential construction spending.
  • Nucor's earnings will almost certainly decline this year, but this risk is already priced in, which is why investors need to evaluate EPS revision trends.
  • The increasing odds of a recession paint a troubling picture but I am looking beyond these risks for several reasons.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Leads From Gurus. Learn More »

Cable manufacturing machine in steel industry

serts

Back in 2021 when President Biden proposed to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure development, I started looking for companies that could turn this into an opportunity to grow. After evaluating the positive impact of favorable policy decisions and the outlook for the

Nonresidential construction starts in March

ConstructConnect

U.S. hospital/clinic & schools/colleges construction starts

ConstructConnect

U.S. roads/highways & water/sewage construction starts

ConstructConnect

EPS estimate revisions

Seeking Alpha

Unlock Alpha Returns with Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Leads From Gurus offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Benefit from our top investing guru insights and strategies, combined with our unique approach to generate alpha returns.
  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!



    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    9.96K Followers
    Investing made easy with guru-inspired insights
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8 years of experience in financial markets. I specialize in U.S. equities and incorporate a top-down approach to identify developing macro-level trends and the companies that would benefit from such trends. 

    As the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, I aim to uncover alpha-generating opportunities. I also work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus. 

    My portfolio is designed to benefit disproportionately from the rise of under-covered small-cap stocks, which I identify through a rigorous due diligence and research process. I believe that the best investment opportunities can often be found in hidden gems that are overlooked by many investors and analysts. My investment approach is focused on long-term macro trends and themes, and I use my top-down analysis to identify individual opportunities within these themes. 

    I take a disciplined and consistent approach to investing, and I am a strong believer that patience and conviction are key to long-term success in the stock market. I build and maintain valuation models for all stocks in my portfolios to estimate the intrinsic value of these companies in a fair, conservative way to avoid value traps in this volatile market. 

    I am a CFA level 3 candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK). During my free time, I enjoy reading and staying up-to-date with the latest financial news and trends. Please click the "Follow" button to stay updated on my latest articles and insights.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.