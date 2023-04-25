Google Could Handily Beat Q1 Expectations

Apr. 19, 2023 10:38 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.46K Followers

Summary

  • Google will report earnings for 1Q-23 at the end of the month.
  • I think Google is massively underrated right now. Profit estimates appear low.
  • Google’s stock is, from a chart perspective, at an inflection point.

South Lake Union Tech

400tmax

I am very optimistic about the upcoming earnings of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Google will report earnings for its first quarter on April 25, 2023, and I believe the technology company provides investors with an appealing pre-earnings investment case. Investors have recently

Earnings

Earnings (Alphabet Inc)

Google Cloud Services Revenue

Google Cloud Services Revenue (Alphabet Inc)

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Consolidated Statements Of Income

Consolidated Statements Of Income (Alphabet Inc)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.46K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.