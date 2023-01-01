Linde: What To Make Of This Dividend Aristocrat

Apr. 19, 2023 10:48 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.86K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we discuss one of the oldest and most fascinating chemical companies on the market.
  • LIN, which is a dividend aristocrat, brings a great mix of growth and value to the table, which should provide strong dividend growth and capital gains on a long-term basis.
  • The company has strong pricing power and benefits from secular growth in hydrogen. Unfortunately, its valuation isn't very attractive. I believe waiting for a correction could be prudent.

Hydrogen Filling Station for Cars

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Introduction

Dividend aristocrats are companies that have hiked their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. This gives them one of the most prestigious stamps of approval on the market. However, a lot of these companies are very mature, which

Image

Linde Plc.

Image

Linde Plc.

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Linde Plc.

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Linde Plc.

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.86K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.