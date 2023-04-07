SCHD: A Winning Combination Of Income And Growth

Apr. 19, 2023 10:50 AM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)QQQ, SDY, SPY, DVY, HDV, VYM
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.11K Followers

Summary

  • SCHD has continued to offer a sustainable balance between growth and income for the past ten years, due to its well-diversified and mature portfolio.
  • The ETF's passive management style and lower turnover rate have also helped improve its investors' returns, attributed to the lower transaction costs.
  • Largely thanks to the recent banking crisis, SCHD also provides an expanded forward dividend yield of 3.57%, compared to its 2022 average of 3.15% and 2019 average of 2.91%.
  • While there is a chance of a mild recession over the next two years, we reckon SCHD's performance may remain exemplary in weathering the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Balanced on a black and white finger

PM Images

Buying SCHD At Compressed Values

SCHD & Dividend ETF 1M Price

SCHD & Peers 1M ETF Price

Trading View

The recent banking crisis had significantly shaken the stock market and banking industry over the past month, triggering notable declines in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (

SCHD & Peers YTD ETF Price

Trading View

Re-Steepening Treasury Yield Curve By End March 2023

JPM

SCHD 10Y Total Returns Including Dividends

Trading View

SCHD 2Y ETF Price

Trading View

SCHD's Top 10 Portfolio

SCHD

SCHD's Excellent Returns After Taxes

SCHD

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.11K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.