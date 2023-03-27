andresr

The troubles facing Omega's (NYSE:OHI) tenants are well documented. They are not new but have intensified in recent quarters as pandemic-related government assistance waned while the effect of COVID continues to linger over consumer behavior.

For those new to the company, OHI is a Real Estate Investment Trust "REIT" that owns healthcare properties. The company leases these properties to Skilled Nursing Facilities "SNF" and Assisted Living operators and distributes the rent income to shareholders. The SNF industry relies heavily on Medicaid and Medicare, subjecting the operators to increasingly tougher reimbursement policies. This, combined with the tight labor market, inflation, and COVID's impact on occupancy rates, has made things so bad that more than a third of OHI tenants don't make enough to pay their obligations under the Triple Net Lease contracts (rent + maintenance, tax, and insurance) as shown below.

OHI

Average occupancy rates are improving but are yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Performance varies not only among its 69 operators but also among properties under the same logo. Investors are banking on OHI's track record of navigating similar challenges in the past. Folks at Moody's even cited management's historical success in restructuring non-performing tenants in their outlook upgrade (from Negative to Stable) last December.

I believe that one can make money on OHI and other SNF REITs, but I wouldn't describe the industry as thriving. The CMS's sizable budget for SNFs (which I estimate to be around $100 billion annually) will always attract new entrepreneurs and operators, providing a healthy demand for OHI properties. The recent Greystone Monticello $200 million senior housing deal serves as a perfect example of these dynamics - the company closed the deal "in just 35 days," according to a recent press release.

The benefits of the SNF's market size are offset by a renewed policy shift towards value-based care (impacting profitability per patient) and temporary labor shortage and inflation challenges, not to mention numerous policy proposals impacting facility operations, such as minimum staffing requirements. In a recent development, President Biden announced an executive order that would tie SNF reimbursement rates with the level of staff retention, mirroring the scope of regulatory pressure over OHI tenants.

Grappling With Tenant Performance

One can imagine the position of OHI as a landlord of 926 healthcare facilities across 42 states and the UK (92 facilities), supporting operations of 69 different operators with varying degrees of financial performance. There are a lot of moving parts, exacerbated by different reimbursement policies in different States.

The financial struggles of OHI tenants pushed it to cut its earnings projections this year. Funds from Operations "FFO" is currently not sufficient to cover the dividend, adding urgency for management to restructure and replace its non-performing tenants.

I don't expect management to cut dividends this year. Things are slowly getting better with occupancy rates increasing (but they are still to reach pre-pandemic levels) in addition to higher same-store net-operating income and ongoing portfolio adjustments. Some tenants who have previously asked for temporary rent deferral are expected to resume payments.

Agemo, starting in April of 2023, we expect Agemo to resume paying approximately $27.9 million in annual rent and interest, and both adjusted FFO and FAD will be reported as cash is received. Q4 Earnings Call

However, one should look at these developments through the lens of broader industry trends. The problems won't stop by changing operators. As discussed in the following paragraphs, I believe that the industry's issues are deeper than this.

The Shifting Tides in the SNF Market

Medicare and Medicaid are significant sources of funding for Skilled Nursing Facilities "SNF," and the current policy direction emphasizes better service at a lower price, as President Biden made clear during the State of the Union Address in February.

Let's get seniors who want to stay in their homes the care they need to do so. And give a little more breathing room to millions of family caregivers looking after their loved ones. Pass my plan so we get seniors and people with disabilities the home care services they need. We're protecting seniors' life savings by cracking down on nursing homes that commit fraud, endanger patient safety, prescribe drugs that are not needed. President Biden - State of the Union, 2023

Between Biden's "crackdown" and operational challenges manifested in an extremely tight labor market in the nursing industry, I believe we should see some disruption in the market where only the most efficient (and better quality) operators are the ones that survive, correcting a historical distortion in supply, which saw high-quality nursing home buried under second and third tier operators, as this JAMA report concludes.

The supply of nursing home beds per 10 000 adults aged 65 years or older per county declined from 2011 to 2019 in 86.4% of US counties, by a mean of 129.9 beds from 552.5 beds in 2011. The share of 4- and 5- star beds also decreased, likely driven by an increasing number of low-quality beds where bed supply increased - Trends in Supply of Nursing Home Beds, 2011-2019, JAMA 2023 report

The impact on OHI is yet to be seen, but one can imagine a scenario where there are fewer nursing homes with higher quality and occupancy ratings, lowering the overall demand for space, at least initially, before the much-touted demographic trends gradually push demand higher.

The hazards of this changing landscape should not be taken lightly. A history of bankruptcies within the REIT industry stands as a reminder of the inherent risks involved.

Solid Financials Amid Industry Turbulence

As of the 2022 year end, OHI reported $9.4 billion in total assets, mainly consisting of its property portfolio but also including loan investments (mostly mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, lines of credit to tenants) of about $1.3 billion. Total liabilities stand at $5.6 billion, mainly consisting of senior notes of various maturities.

I believe that OHI has a solid financial position with a leverage ratio (total assets of total liabilities) of 1.7x, which increases to 2x when adding accumulated depreciation on its properties.

I'm also not worried about the nearing maturities of the $350 million 2023 notes and the $400 million notes in 2024. The company has demonstrated flexibility in selling and buying property, and in worse cases, at least in the current market environment, I believe that the company can sell assets to retire its debt.

Management will likely refinance debt at interest rates somewhat higher than the current 4.4% and 5% coupon it pays for the 2023 and 2024 notes, respectively. Despite the potential rate increase, I don't see a significant impact as the company maintains a healthy coverage ratio, even amidst rent deferrals and other income statement challenges mentioned above. OHI made a profit from its $400 million interest rate swap derivative, which would help counterbalance the expected increase in refinancing costs for its $350 million notes due August 2023.

Summary

OHI is a well-managed company in a struggling market. Whether the 9.6% yield is enough to make you sleep well at night depends on your risk tolerance and investment objectives. In the short and medium run, I expect some volatility as the sector rebalances.

Nonetheless, I believe one can make money holding this one, with the possibility of capital gains if OHI capitalized on the industry changes to increase its market share. It has all it needs to do so, including access to capital (through its credit facility), a solid balance sheet, and experienced management. However, this is not the type of stock that provides a sense of "assurance" or "sleep well at night" ticker, given the ongoing industry changes.