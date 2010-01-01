JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The weak ad market and covid pull forwards have made the financial results of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) appear as if the company has run out of growth opportunities. The local social media company hit record users in the last quarter and has several catalysts for growth going forward in spite of recent financial results. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock considering the strong balance sheet and the weak valuation.

Relatively Small

Nextdoor was relatively small when the company came public via a SPAC merger back in late 2021. The social media company quickly hit the covid peaks in 2021 similar to the sector.

The social media platform immediately saw U.S. weekly average users (WAUs) soar to 29.5 million by Q4'21, up from only 22.8 million at the end of 2021. Nextdoor only grew U.S. users by 2.2 million WAUs during all of 2022.

Source: Nextdoor '22 10-K

The company ended 2022 with 40.0 million global WAUs, and management suggested on the Q4'22 earnings call that ~50% of users are active on a daily basis as follows:

So once someone comes to us weekly, they’re coming back remember on average about four times a week. So our weekly actives are very active over 50% are daily, in fact.

Nextdoor already reported the 2021 DAUs were only 13 million. In addition, the company suggests having about 80 million verified neighbors suggesting this number might approximate a monthly average user number.

By either metric, the social media platform is extremely small and the covid pull forwards and recent economic weakness has greatly impacted current growth rates. Nextdoor still grew WAUs by 11% YoY in Q4'22, though the growth rates are down from over 30% rates to start 2022.

The company has only entered 11 markets now, providing a massive growth opportunity ahead outside the U.S. As with other social media platforms, the international markets are hardly monetized. The disconnect is far more intriguing at Nextdoor, with operations in just 11 prime locations, compared to the bigger platforms with operations in locations such as India where the population is massive, but the monetization rate will be low indefinitely.

In fact, the international ARPU is so low at only $0.30 that Nextdoor only generated $8.3 million worth of international revenue. Even the U.S. ARPU is absurdly low considering the local focus where ad rates are supposed to ultimately reach premium ad rates.

Source: Nextdoor '22 10-K

The company operates in these select markets providing substantial upside to ARPU without any major locations holding back the monetization levels as Nextdoor expands the ad network internationally. Nextdoor doesn't provide any country level revenue or ARPU numbers, but countries such as the U.K., Germany, France and Canada should monetize far closer to the $1.50+ rates of the U.S.

Source: Nextdoor 2021 Investor Day

What To Watch

The biggest Nextdoor story to watch in 2023 is whether the management team can cut the cash burn. The company ended 2022 with a cash balance of nearly $600 after spending somewhat aggressively on stock buybacks during the year to contain dilution from stock-based compensation.

The company reported massive adjusted EBITDA losses of $75 million in 2022 with a negative 32% margin in Q4'22 alone. Nextdoor burned over $60 million of cash from operations during 2022 and guided to another massive Q1'23 adjusted EBITDA loss of $26 to $27 million.

The social media platform continues to be squeezed by revenue declines while still investing for the future. Management needs to provide a path out of these large losses via preferably a credible path to return to strong revenue growth boosted by the new ad platform and constrained costs.

The worst case scenario is one where Nextdoor ends up needing to slash operating expenses when shareholders want the company to grow into the current expense base. The company has nearly $600 million in cash to easily absorb $100 million in annual cash burn for a couple of years, but investors will naturally increasingly want to see Nextdoor reach cash flow positive with a sizable cash balance.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. remains incredibly cheap trading at 1x EV/S multiples. The company needs to provide a path back towards growth in order to garner confidence the large cash burn rate will disappear.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock remains too cheap trading around $2.50 with the easy growth catalysts from International expansion and higher ARPUs.