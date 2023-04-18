everythingpossible

Introduction

Over the last couple of years, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has been experiencing a sharp growth deceleration due to a pullback in demand for telehealth services in the post-pandemic world, with integration issues related to the Livongo acquisition ameliorating the problem. Despite experiencing a ~20% YTD rebound in 2023, Teladoc's stock is still ~90% off its all-time highs. '

With Teladoc currently trading at a market cap of just ~$4.5B, investors are getting Teladoc at ~15x 2023 adj. EBITDA [management's guidance is $275-$325M]. As I see it, Teladoc is trading at multiples generally ascribed to steady-state mature businesses. While Teladoc's near-term revenue growth is projected to be in the high single digits, I believe that once the demand pull-forward from the pandemic is digested, Teladoc's growth will re-accelerate.

Telehealth is not a fad and is here to stay in the long run. As we discussed in this report [Teladoc Stock Is Showing Signs Of Life] back in January, Teladoc is still growing revenues at a healthy clip and is expected to do so for many more years to come. In 2022, Teladoc reported massive net losses due to goodwill impairments of $13B; however, the company moving back to positive free cash flow generation last year was a noteworthy development.

As we have seen in the past, telehealth represents a massive market opportunity, and Teladoc has a sizeable lead in this industry based on technology platform and scale.

Teladoc Investor Relations

With a unique whole-person care platform and ~$918M of cash on its balance sheet, Teladoc is well-positioned to pounce on a humongous TAM that's still growing! In this note, we will discuss Teladoc's latest platform expansion, preview its upcoming Q1 results, and re-run TDOC through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if it's a good buy here.

Teladoc Is Making Big Moves

On April 18, 2023, Teladoc announced the expansion of "Provider-Based Care" for its weight management and prediabetes programs. As this news hit the markets, Teladoc's stock popped nearly +12% before re-treating and closing up roughly +5% for the day.

Data by YCharts

While Teladoc's stock failed to hold onto most of its gains yesterday, the telehealth giants' move into the obesity and prediabetes drug prescription business could prove to be a needle-moving expansion over the long run.

According to Teladoc's press release,

The addition of Provider-Based Care services for weight management and diabetes prevention is crucial as 42% of adults in the United States today are estimated to live with obesity and 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes.

In dollar terms, the obesity drug market is projected to be worth $54B annually by 2030, based on a Morgan Stanley report. While it is hard to quantify the new revenue opportunity for Teladoc here, Jessica Tassan (Piper Sandler analyst) believes this expansion could unlock a $200 million or more revenue opportunity for the company, according to a Reuters report.

Considering its 2023 expected revenue base of $2.6B, Teladoc's expansion of "Provider-Based Care" for its weight management and pre-diabetes program could prove to be materially significant for future revenue growth. Now, let's understand how these new offerings would work.

Teladoc's acquisition of Livongo Health in an $18.5 billion deal in late 2020 has proved to be an absolute disaster, with Teladoc writing off nearly $13B (of Livongo's value) in goodwill impairment in 2022. However, Teladoc still owns Livongo's various digital tools that help patients manage chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, depression, and anxiety. Prior to yesterday's announcement, Teladoc had already integrated "Provider-Based Care" with Livongo's diabetes and hypertension programs, which were rolled out in early 2023. According to Teladoc's press release -

Provider-Based Care delivers a unique and integrated care experience for members, including access to a Teladoc Health physician for a personalized care plan, along with coaching for day-to-day guidance with actionable digital tools. By addressing the full range of cardiometabolic health risk factors associated with obesity, prediabetes, diabetes and hypertension, the company aims to drive better health outcomes for all members. These Teladoc Health solutions are designed to help members lose weight as well as prevent and manage diabetes by safely optimizing medications, such as Glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonists and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, and work in conjunction with the range of Teladoc Health solutions and tools that address the foundational pillars impacting cardiometabolic health. This whole-person approach to care is inclusive of nutrition logging and coaching, activity tracking, sleep management, and stress and mental health in-the-moment tools and virtual care. The additional levels of provider oversight and care related to medications are critical within weight management, diabetes prevention programs and diabetes management, especially as new therapies like GLP-1s and SGLT2s surge in popularity. These drugs are a vital tool in the management of cardiometabolic disease, including obesity and diabetes. Teladoc Health's programs apply evidence-based guidelines to prescribe these therapies when clinically appropriate.

Simply put, Teladoc's newly-announced programs are Livongo's weight-management and prediabetes program, with the added benefit of patients being able to interact with a doctor who can prescribe appropriate weight-loss and diabetes drugs. As I see it, Teladoc's foray into the multi-billion dollar weight management and prediabetes markets is a natural (and promising) addition to its whole-person care platform.

Now, let's preview Teladoc's upcoming quarterly report.

What To Expect From Teladoc's Upcoming Quarterly Results?

Going into the Q1 2023 report next week, consensus analyst estimates for Teladoc's upcoming quarterly report are standing at:

Revenue: $618.23M (vs. management's guidance of $610-625M)

Normalized EPS: -0.49 (vs. management's guidance of -$0.55 to -$0.45)

SeekingAlpha

Considering Teladoc's long track record of beating revenue estimates, I would expect Q1 2023 revenues to top the consensus estimates of ~$618M. However, the quantum of such a beat is unlikely to be significant. If Teladoc's revenue were to meet the consensus estimate, growth would have decelerated to 9.35% y/y.

SeekingAlpha

Over the last six months, Teladoc's consensus revenue estimates for 2023 have been lowered by -4.25%, whilst earnings estimates have been raised by +15.16%. Clearly, the earnings revision trends remain mixed.

SeekingAlpha SeekingAlpha

In 2022, Teladoc's revenue grew by ~18.4%, and for 2023, it is projected to grow revenue by just ~8.3%. Henceforth, Teladoc is still set to experience growth deceleration in upcoming quarters. While Teladoc turned free cash flow positive last year, it is unlikely to turn profitable for the next couple of years.

Given the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, I am lowering my 5-yr CAGR growth assumptions for Teladoc from 15% to 10%. By doing so, we are implementing a margin of safety into our valuation model.

Here's our updated valuation for Teladoc (including Q1 2023):

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

According to our valuation model, Teladoc is worth ~$66.33 per share, i.e., 142% more than its current stock price.

Based on a 2027 exit multiple of 20x P/FCF, Teladoc stock could grow from $27 to $122 at a CAGR rate of 35%.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Since Teladoc's 5-yr expected CAGR return far exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I rate TDOC a "Strong Buy" at current levels.

TDOC's Technical Chart & Quant Factor Grades

Considering its humongous TAM opportunity, I think Teladoc's revenue growth should re-accelerate back to 15%+ within the next three years. Hence, TDOC stock looks depressed at current levels. That said, Teladoc remains stuck in a Stage-1 base formation for the time being.

In my previous update, I shared the following:

Since May of 2022, Teladoc's stock has been forming a Stage-1 base pattern in the range of $20-$40 per share. WeBull Desktop With Teladoc currently trading closer to the low end of this base, I think a long-term investment here is fine. However, a breakdown of this base could send the stock into a tailspin. In my opinion, such a breakdown is very unlikely; however, given the current macroeconomic environment, I can't rule it out for now. Source: Teladoc Stock Is Showing Signs Of Life

Two months later, Teladoc's chart is not looking much different, with the stock still hovering near the $26-$27 level.

WeBull Desktop

Technically, Teladoc is likely to remain rangebound unless the stock could break out from the $20-$40 range. While Teladoc is a solid long-term buy in the $20s (even in the $30s), I strongly prefer staggered accumulation due to unsupportive quant factor grades.

Teladoc's Quant Ratings (SeekingAlpha)

According to SA's Quant Rating system, Teladoc is a "Hold" with an overall score of 2.61/5. Over the last six months, TDOC's "Momentum" and "Revisions" grades have improved from 'D to C+' and 'D- to B-'; whilst "Valuation", "Growth", and "Profitability" grades have deteriorated from 'B+ to C+', 'D to D-', and 'C to D' respectively.

Concluding Thoughts

Teladoc is not out of the bear market woods yet, and its future growth trajectory remains uncertain as it tries to create a paradigm shift in the industry by selling unique whole-person care solutions as a bundle to clients. The addition of "Provider-Based Care" for its weight management and prediabetes programs is a promising expansion for Teladoc, as we saw in this note. With a humongous TAM in front of itself, Teladoc is just getting started!

Based on fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis, Teladoc is a compelling long-term buy. Considering the risk/reward on offer, I continue to like the idea of staggered accumulation in TDOC in the $20s (and even $30s).

Key Takeaway: I rate Teladoc a "Strong Buy" at $27.

Thank you for reading. If you have any thoughts, questions, and/or concerns, please share them below.