Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a boring business. It's difficult to get excited about food distribution, and it won't raise any eyebrows at the Thanksgiving table.

However, it's beaten the market over the long-haul, and is set to continue that outperformance. Under the relatively new CEO Kevin Hourican's leadership, the company continues to take market share while improving its margin profile. In a business where scale is king, Sysco has a long track record as the leader in the space.

In the food distribution business, margins are the name of the game. With industry-leading gross margins in the high-teens, and operating margins in the mid-single digits, efficiency gains have an outsized impact on the business and keeping costs low is paramount. Sysco's operating margins are best-in-class and improving. With new initiatives in place to improve the supply chain, drive efficiencies, and cut overhead, Sysco is set to outperform its sales growth in coming years.

With that, recent results point to sales growth outpacing the overall industry. Management cited a third-party look at the industry which showed sales grew in the past year at a 1.3X clip to the overall food distribution industry. Management is targeting 1.5X growth into next year.

As I discussed above, the scale here is enormous. Sysco operates the largest number of distribution centers among its peers, at 190 compared to around 70 for its two closest competitors. Recent initiatives are attempting to ensure orders are executed from the closest distribution center vice the one where the product is located, which will improve on timeliness and efficiency in last-mile delivery. It's not just other food distributors Sysco has to contend with. In uncertain times, many smaller restaurants can visit bulk stores like Costco (COST) to meet their needs. This is where price plays a huge role. The largest distributors are able to flex their size to procure the best possible prices in sourcing.

However, there will never be true switching costs or a semblance of pricing power. Most restaurants will pair with multiple distributors. Looking at it from a customer's point of view, they will likely price shop their most expensive items and generally go with either the cheapest or the most reliable distributor. Sysco's efforts to maximize its order timeliness and accuracy will pay off in that regard. Additionally, tack-on offerings in software like POS solutions, back-of-house management, and online ordering as well as professional consultant services are in place to try and deepen customer relationships.

The company is working to eliminate $750M in expenses, and is currently a little behind on their plans. However, operating leverage showed through in the most recent quarter with gross margin expanding faster than expenses. GM expanded 29 bp's to 18%, partly due to private brand penetration expanding 65 bp's YOY. These private brand sales, much like grocery stores, are higher margin items accretive to profitability. Operating expenses came in at 14.3% of sales, a 33 bp improvement. Sales grew 13.9% and gross profit grew 15.9%. Sysco Corporation is somewhat inflation protected, with around half of the business operated on a cost-plus basis. However, there are some spot pricing items which are slower to pass through and it shows good management that the company was able to expand margins in the teeth of 8-9% inflation.

However, there were a couple of issues. The overall industry grew slower than expected with Sysco gaining share. Additionally, the company estimated a $26M impact due to a labor dispute last quarter. Labor disputes are difficult to predict, but it appears the company was able to come through without significant issue and believes it was an isolated issue.

Looking forward, the company adjusted guidance to EPS of $4.00-4.15 on the full year, a 23-28% increase from the prior year. This marks a 15% increase from 2019 at the mid-point, so the company has fully regained its footing from COVID.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company does carry considerable debt. The credit rating is still investment-grade, with net debt to EBITDA of around 3X. 95% of the debt is fixed rate locked in at much lower levels, and management is comfortable with the leverage position. I'd love to see a lower debt load, but I don't expect it to overly impact the business, and the company has deleveraged some into this year.

Sysco currently carries around $500M in cash on the balance sheet, and year-to-date has generated $219M in FCF against $284M in capex. Stock buybacks are a lower relative expense to the dividend, which is sacred at Sysco. The company has hiked it every year for 52 years, putting it well within the Dividend Aristocrat ranks, and the overall market position of the business leads me to believe that streak will continue.

Free cash flow ("FCF") has not grown in a straight line, and the business definitely operates with significant capital outlay requirements to maintain and grow its business. FCF has grown at around a 8% clip over the long-run, which puts it in a decent spot, but not setting the world on fire.

However, zooming in, FCF has grown at a 12% clip despite the pandemic since around 2015. The company has materially improved its trajectory.

Earnings are somewhat more stable than free cash flows, outside of the pandemic shock. Savvy investors are looking at a double from the pandemic lows already, but Sysco Corporation appears to be fairly valued against its historical multiples. However, looking at the slope, you can see the company got more expensive as the trajectory of its cash flow growth shifted around 2015. Earnings growth has averaged around 7% over the long term.

Zooming in, you can see the same story here, with earnings growth improving to 10.5% since 2015 despite the pandemic.

Based on analyst estimates for forward earnings growth and a return to around 21X, an investment today could yield around 20% annualized. Not bad for a boring food distributor.

Based on projected free cash flow growth in the 20's% range, an investment could yield as high as 33% annualized. This is likely a little rich, but it is a good exercise to show the company's possible forward trajectory.

In all, Sysco Corporation is making the right moves as the scale leader in the space. Margins are improving, sales growth is outpacing the industry, and there are indicators the CEO is transforming the company for the better based on operating metrics.

Sysco Corporation isn't going to set the world on fire, but I'll bet on it continuing to beat the market, and it's trading at a fair valuation today. Sysco Corporation stock is a buy.