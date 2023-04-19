Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 11:15 AM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.95K Followers

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy R. Hoff - CEO

Paul A. Huckfeldt - SVP, Finance & Accounting and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Budd Bugatch - Water Tower Research

Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hooker Furnishings Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Paul Huckfeldt, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul A. Huckfeldt

Thank you, Norma. Good morning and welcome to our quarterly conference call to review financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year, both of which ended on January 29, 2023. Joining me this morning is Jeremy Hoff, our Chief Executive Officer. We appreciate your participation today.

During our call, we may make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's expectations is contained in our press release and SEC filing announcing our fiscal 2023 results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's call.

Before we get started, I'd like to take a moment to discuss the reason we delayed our earnings release and call from last week. As you know, part of our decision to exit or restructure parts of the Home Meridian business involved a significant inventory write-down, so that we can liquidate that inventory in a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.