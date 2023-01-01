China Growth - Reboot And Rebalance

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.27K Followers

Summary

  • China’s stronger-than-expected growth bodes well for many EMs – but does it also mean additional inflation risks down the toad?
  • Even though the IMF spring meetings eased concerns about a recession in advanced economies, both the U.S. and the Eurozone are expected to expand by about 1% or so this year in real terms.
  • Other potential risks that might slow or temporarily disrupt the disinflation process in EM include Argentina’s mega-drought and a higher risk of El Nino.

aerial view of shanghai at night

ASKA

China's stronger-than-expected growth bodes well for many EMs - but does it also mean additional inflation risks down the toad?

Global Growth Outlook

China's stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP number (4.5% year-on-year) gave more credence to the "two-speed" global growth story, which creates

Chart at a Glance: China Growth - Services Spring Back To Action

Source: Bloomberg LP

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.27K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.