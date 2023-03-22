ArLawKa AungTun

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is battling a tough MBS market, but there could be an opportunity in the name as mortgage spreads tighten.

Company Profile

AGNC operates as a mortgage REIT that primarily generates earnings from the spread between the interest income on the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) it purchases and its borrowing costs to buy the securities. The firm typically uses between 7 to 10 times leverage to further boost returns.

The firm invests primarily in MBS that is backed by government agencies (Ginnie Mae) or government-sponsored agencies (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), which have virtually zero credit risk. A small percentage of its portfolio is also in non-agency residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities.

As a REIT, it pays no taxes at the corporate level and must pay out 90% of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The firm employs an active trading and hedging strategy.

At the end of 2022, AGNC's investment portfolio was valued at $59.5 billion, with $58.1 billion of that Agency MBS and TBA securities.

Opportunities and Risks

AGNC operates a spread business, where it obtains short-term funding through instruments like repos and then buys mortgage-backed securities. It then leverages up to boost its earnings power.

With a portfolio consisting of over 97.5% agency-backed securities, AGNC faces very little credit risk. However, it does face a number of other risks, including interest rate risk, prepayment risk, spread risk.

Interest rate risk is the big one the firm is currently facing. As interest rates rise and the yields on new MBS are higher, the current value of older fixed-rate MBS becomes less. At the end of 2022, 92% of AGNC's portfolio was in 30-year fixed MBS.

Now the company has smartly been moving its portfolio to higher coupon MBS, taking the losses in the process. However, the losses likely would have been even higher if it sat and did nothing. At the end of the year, 27% of its 30-year portfolio had a coupon of 4.5% or more, and 34% were in TBA mortgages (to be announced) that presumably would have higher coupons.

Company Presentation

Now this didn't help stop the decline in its tangible book value (TBV), which went from $15.75 at the end of 2021 to $9.84 at the end of 2022, a massive -38% drop. However, TBV did increase over 8% in Q4 compared to Q3 when TBV was $9.08.

A mortgage REIT like AGNC can also face risks in a dropping rate environment through prepayment risk. This often happens when people refinance to lower rates, paying off their existing mortgages faster than expected. Mortgage REITs then have to put that money back to work at lower rates. There will always be prepayments, but the risk is elevated levels in an environment where rates are falling.

The company can also face spread risk. If the spread between its borrowing costs and its MBS investments tightens, it can hurt its earnings power. At the same time, wider spreads can hurt its TBV. Based on sensitivities, this is the biggest opportunity and risk to book value at present.

Spread Risk Sensitivity (AGNC 10-K)

Discussing the spread environment at a Credit Suisse conference in mid-February, CWO Peter Federico said:

"I mean, we have a really positive outlook for Agency MBS spreads. And we know how wide and cheap Agency MBS spreads got in the fall of last year to really unsustainable levels. They have tightened quite a bit from the wides. I always like to look at, for example, current coupon spreads to 10-year Treasuries just as a good benchmark. If you look at that over historical time periods, gives you a good view of where spreads are. They got as wide as close to 200 basis points, which we thought was unsustainable, but consistent with the really unstable environment that we had in September. Since that time, spreads have tightened fairly significantly. Those spreads today are at about 150 basis points off the 10-year. If you looked at a combination of current coupon spreads to the 5-year point on the curve or 10-year point on the curve, you're still looking at about 140 basis points. "To put that in historical context, if you look back over the last, say, 14 or 15 years, that spread to the 10-year, the current coupon to the 10-year has averaged around 80 basis points. So we're still really wide by historical standards. We think they're going to stay wider than historical standards. We could talk about more later. But when you think about spreads where they are today, well off the wides, but still really attractive relative to historical. And that's really given us a great opportunity to generate attractive returns in Agency MBS."

At this point in time, it looks like Agency MBS spreads are the biggest factor at moving book value, much more so interest rates.

AGNC Interest Rate Sensitivity (10-K)

AGNC currently is paying a monthly dividend of 12 cents, good for a yield of 14.4%. Its at risk leverage was 7.4x. The company has paid $45.76 in dividends since it went public in May 2008.

Discussing the dividend at the Credit Suisse conference, Federico said:

"But if you think about it, if you had to sell your portfolio and buy it all back today, what would be the economic return that you would expect on that portfolio. At today's level, given our portfolio, I think that's mid-teens. And our dividend yield on book value, not on our stock price, but dividend yield on book value and our economic return outlook are pretty well aligned. And I think that's the most critical element when you think about the sustainability of a dividend that's making those 2 things -- making sure those 2 things are aligned. Our book value went down a lot last year because spreads widened. So as our dividend yield went up, our return outlook also went up. And then after you sort of get over that particular hurdle, then you have to think about what is the cost to run your business going forward from an interest rate perspective or what leverage you're going to operate at. But where we sit today, I think our dividend yield and our economic return are pretty well aligned."

As such, it appears the dividend looks safe for now.

Conclusion

The current environment remains difficult for mortgage REITs, but I believe the AGNC management can guide the firm through this storm. While there have been some fears of a dividend cut, the CEO's comments at the Credit Suisse conference in February appear to indicate that the current dividend will remain in place, as long as book value can hang in there. If it continues to drop, though, I'd expect a cut.

With the Fed indicating only one more hike this year, that should help settle the market. However, AGNC's results will likely be centered more around agency MBS spreads than interest rates at this point. Tightening spreads would boost book value, and give the stock a lift.

For mortgage REITs, I usually look at a price to TBV as the best way to value them. On that front, AGNC trades at 1x. By comparison, Annaly (NLY) trades at 0.9x TBV as does ARMOUR (ARR), while Two Harbors (TWO) trades at under 0.8x.

While I can't fully get on board the stock, especially with AGNC trading around TBV and above peers, I'd put the stock in the "Hold" category. I'd get more interested in the name if it were to trade at a slight discount to book in a settling mortgage market, or if it looked like the Fed could reverse course and start to cut rates. That in combination with the tightening spreads could really propel the stock.