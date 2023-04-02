marchmeena29

No Black Swan, The Government Manages to Avert a Major Crisis

For starters, after the runs on and closedowns of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) in that tumultuous and turbulent week in March, let's congratulate the Federal Reserve, the treasury and the government for averting a major financial crisis - a potential Black Swan event. Sure, there is a lot of blame to go around, from incompetent/negligent or simply poor risk management from banks to an aggressive Fed that rode roughshod over all dangers inherent in a fractional banking system - with a 19X increase in rates from 0.25% to 4.75%; but for now, we should appreciate the swift response to the crisis and eventual protection of all deposit holders. Let's avoid the finger pointing, this could have been a lot worse.

We are bruised for sure in many ways, and I still expect a credit contraction, a decline in real estate lending and an increase in borrowing costs for non SIFIs (Significantly Important Financial Institutions). With the major banks reporting better than expected first quarter results in spite of massive loss provisions, much of this seems water under the bridge, which begs the question - are we getting too complacent and ignoring the risks ahead?

Most of the post SVB crisis rally was because of lower bond rates, which fell dramatically with Fed intervention, as inflation worries got pushed out to the back burner.

10 Year Treasury, Yield Curve and VIX (Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha)

The 10 Year Treasury yield, which had dropped to 3.34% on 3/15 as a result of the crisis, has now crept up on a good payroll report and a somewhat moderate CPI/CPE number to 3.519% or 5% higher. It's the same pattern for the 2 Year Note, which is signaling another 25 Basis point hike in May, -- likely to be the final one. The slow crawl upwards in treasury yields should be a warning sign for the equity market.

The 2/10 Year spread, too moved up commensurately to 0.51% after dropping a whopping 66 basis points from -1.09 to -0.43 as the inverted curve finally steepened as traders rushed in to cover bearish positions. To recall, much of the inversion had been because of the over tightening of the short end as the Feds relentlessly pushed the Fed Funds rate from 0.25 to 4.75-5% in the short span of a year - a pace that has never transpired before in history. Pre crisis, after an inflationary increase of 517K jobs in the January payrolls report, the terminal rate had shot up close to 6%.

Interestingly the VIX has not jumped even as interest rates have risen, it's at a fairly low 17.07, which in my opinion, could be a sign of complacency and a good contrarian indicator. In the last 3 years, from the chart below, the VIX has rebounded from the mid 15 levels on several occasions. This market, which is staring at potential recession, a current inflation rate of over 5% and a potential earnings slowdown should be more fearful!

Data by YCharts

Where do we stand with the markets? As shown in the table below, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) did bounce back from its December 2022 low of 3,790 and erased its crisis loss of 6.6% handily and then some. At 4,146 it now stands almost two percent higher than its pre-crisis price of 4,078 and 16% higher than its bear market bottom of 3,577.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), which is more sensitive to interest rates recovered 11% from its crisis bottom and now stands at 12,166 a full 19% from its bear market bottom of 10,213.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Comp March-April 2023 (Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha)

Where should we go from here - are the markets getting too complacent? Let's look at some of the economic indicators from the last 4 weeks.

Inflation

The CPI report on 4/12 came in slightly better than expected, with the headline number gaining just 0.1% MoM, against expectations of 0.2% and the YoY gaining 5% - the smallest 12 month increase since May 2021. However, Core CPI grew 0.4% MoM or 5.6% YoY. Yes, these are moderating compared to February and smaller than 2022's increases for sure, but it has to grow less than 0.2% per month to reach the Fed's target of 2% YoY inflation growth.

Let's throw some cold water on what might look like a cooler report but has its own nuances. The largest contributor to the decline was oil and gas, which dropped 4.6%. Remember, this report is for March and OPEC+ decided to cut production by 1.16Mn barrels per day on April, 2nd, 2023. In the last 15 days, prices at the gas station near my home have gone up from $3.17 to $3.37 per gallon, or 6%, so the chances of this being repeated in April are close to zero and more likely to cause a spike in the CPI from April 2023 onwards.

Shelter, which is the biggest contributor didn't really go anywhere - the gains are just moderating with a 0.6% gain in March; there is no decline, yet. If summer is not going to co-operate, then shelter inflation is going to remain a thorn in everyone's side in 2024. My primary sources at Weichert Realtors and Cushman Wakefield are still complaining that low residential inventory is a massive challenge in the Tri-State area, while confirming that commercial properties are difficult to sell at decent rates. So it is mixed, and no clear indication that a decline in shelter inflation, which is always a lagging indicator will bring overall inflation down this year.

Non Farm Payrolls - The headline number came in at 236,000, (lower than the 6 month average of 334,000) close to expectations, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5% and the labor participation rate edging also staying put at 62.6% -- only 2.6% below the pre pandemic rate of 63.3%. The biggest gainer, not surprisingly, was Leisure and Hospitality with 72,000 net jobs added. This is just 2.2% or 368,000 jobs lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Wage gains were 0.3% MoM or 9 cents and 4.2% YoY - lower than February's 4.6%, a relief for sure and much lower than the average increase of 5.4% last year

Both the NFP and the CPI reports show signs of moderation, but no real catalyst to change the Fed's path.

As seen below, there are good signs of moderation but we're still a long way from the Fed's 2% target.

US Underlying Inflation (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Not surprisingly, according to the CME Fed Watch tool, there is an 87% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, and with the banking crisis in the rear view mirror, I agree with that assessment.

Earnings and Valuation

Morgan Stanley had an interesting take on the S&P 500 earnings yield (which is the inverse of the P/E ratio) and why the equity risk premium of only 1.64% is not enough compared to historical premiums and a cause for worry. They remain bearish and point to the overpriced S&P 500 needing to come down because of weak earnings.

I took a deep dive researching data first hand back to 1985 to understand why Equity Risk Premiums matter differently under different interest rate environments.

Looking under the hood.

S&P500 Earnings Yield Premium (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead) S&P 500 Earnings Yield (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead)

Between 1985 and March 2023, the S&P 500 had an average earnings yield of 5.48%, only 0.66% higher than the Average 10 Year Bond Yield of 4.82%! That makes no sense, at least for analytical purposes. Here we are, decrying why the current yield premium is low at 1.64%, yet it is 2 1/2 times its historical average of 0.66% Clearly, we needed to have a more representative period to analyze it.

Part of the reason why we see such a distorted picture is because the 10 Year had a yield of 11.2% in January 1985 and the S&P 500 had an earnings yield of 9.4%. A negative yield! Furthermore, an earnings yield of 9.4% translated to a P/E of 10.6! Wish you had invested back then, right!

From the chart above, we can see the Earnings Yield Premium, which logically should be positive was negative till July of 2001, after which it has stayed above zero, and not surprisingly moved in sync with bond yields, which fell consistently till inflation started rearing its ugly head in 2021 and woke the Fed up from its slumber.

I broke the period out as follows: Jan 1985 - June 2001 and July 2001 to March 2023

S&P 500 Earnings Yield July 2001- March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead)

In the pre cheap money era, before globalization was just emerging from the textbooks to actual movement of capital in the form of the carry trade, the S&P 500 earnings yield average was at a discount of 1.63% to the 10 Year Bond Yield. 10 year yields came down gradually to 4.82% by July 2001. I believe that the period from July 2001 to today, characterized by globalization, fiscal and monetary stimulus and capital finding the best allocation from all over the world, is more representative to analyze the equity risk premium/earnings yield premium for the S&P 500. Here, the 10 Year Bond Yield averages 3.01%, and the average yield premium is 2.41% -- smoothening out some of the volatility brought out by aggressive tightening in 2022. You can see that in the chart, with yield premiums dropping below the 10 Year Yield in Feb 2022.

Earning Yield Premium March 2020-March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead )

I also believe that the lowering of the equity risk premiums in the last 3 years as shown above, need to be smoothed out for proper analysis. You can see some of the distortions, first caused by Covid stimulus dragging and keeping interest rates below 2% far longer than they should have and then the panic effort to catch up taking the 10 Year above 4%. As a result, the equity risk premium is only 1.64% with treasuries showing signs of stabilizing, but the S&P 500 still not falling enough to keep the rates in tandem.

Earnings Yield S&P 500 March 2020-March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead )

The averages during the pandemic and post pandemic period are 4.92% for the S&P 500 earnings yield, 1.97% for the 10 year and 2.94% for the earnings yield premium. Now, if you were to extrapolate just on the basis of this chart/table you could simply add the average yield premium of 2.94% to the current 10 year of 3.45% and conclude that the Earnings Yield should be 6.39%, which translates into a P/E of 15.65. Sure, by that simple calculation the S&P 500 based on 2023 estimated earnings of 211 gives you an S&P 500 value of 3,303.

My point is, that just as the historic average yield premium of 0.66% of the last 45 years is not representative enough to calculate a reasonable yield premium, the current low yield premium is also too heavily influenced by the Fed's aggressive tightening. To smoothen both, I'm going to use the historical averages from July 2001 to March 2023, that I showed in the table prior to this one.

In my estimate, the table below is more realistic of how the S&P 500 earnings yield should be valued and my expectations of the S&P 500 based on these yields.

S&P 500 Estimates (Stern.nyu, Factset, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Fountainhead)

I took the average 10 Year yield from July 2001 to March 2023 as the marker for arriving at a reasonable P/E for the S&P 500, and added the average yield premium 2.41% from the same period, smoothening out the excessive stimulus, and the subsequent sharp inflation raise, the volatility of the Great Financial Crisis and the higher rates from the start of the millennium.

Based on that, I got an earnings yield of 5.42% or a P/E of 18.45. Conservatively, I also took the current 10 year yield of 3.45%, assuming that this will not decrease significantly in 2023, added the same average yield premium of 2.41% and got an earnings yield premium of 5.86% or a P/E of 17.06.

I also took two EPS ranges, $211, (5% lower than 20222) which is my own estimate, and $221 (Flat compared to 2022) which is Factset's estimate. Based on that, I have a lower bound of the S&P 500 of 3,601 and an upper bound of 4,077. I do believe that we will have a better year in 2024 and expect the S&P 500 EPS to increase to $237. The 40 year average increase in the S&P 500 is close to 8% and the rebound will be much better in 2024 in my belief, especially on a lower base.

While I don't agree with Morgan Stanley's dire warning on 3,200 on the index, Yes, at 4,150, I believe the S&P 500 is overpriced by about 8-10% and is due for a correction, as is the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) at 414.

Recession

The key reasons for a mild recession in the second half to early 2024 are:

Continued budget cuts and layoffs due to lower demand, higher costs and high inventories, which started from the tech sector, will likely spill over to the broader economy and sink the labor market, increasing the unemployment rate, which is still at a historic high of 3.5%.

The corporate sector pretty much passed on all the higher inflationary costs in 2022 to consumers, we saw that in better revenues and margins and what we paid for all services and products as consumers. Going forward, falling demand, lower revenues and operating margins, will make it more difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers. And just like Meta Platforms (META), others too could start or continue retrenching to protect operating margins.

The credit crunch from the non SIFI banks (more than 50% of the banking sector), which face much higher borrowing costs in the form of Savings Accounts or Certificates of Deposits to compete with the flight to money market funds and SIFIs, could in turn will lead to lower commercial lending at higher rates, eventually leading to reduction of lending activity - cutting off oxygen to wide swathes of the economy, not covered by the SIFIs such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). Overall there will be a general aversion to risk, and it will be costly. If you keep going to the Fed discount window you're paying 9-10 times what you would have paid for a checking account deposit, which was almost free of cost. Many SIFIs don't want to get into commercial real estate lending, forget about real estate lending in the boondocks. Therefore a very real need might get ignored.

The Federal Reserve also expects a mild recession but still chose to raise rates by 25 basis points: According to Bloomberg.

Minutes of last month's policy meeting showed officials dialed back expectations of how high they'll need to lift rates after a series of bank collapses roiled markets last month. Still, officials raised their benchmark lending rate a quarter point to a range of 4.75% to 5%, as they sought to balance the risk of a credit crunch with incoming data showing price pressures remained too high. They did so even after hearing from Fed staff advisers that they were forecasting a "mild recession" later this year. Policymakers "commented that recent developments in the banking sector were likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation," the minutes said, though they agreed the extent of the effects was uncertain. "Against this background, participants continued to be highly attentive to inflation risks."

If the credit crunch does start gathering steam, it could be a difficult task to prevent it from affecting the broader economy, and as Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington, puts it.

"Credit downturns are historically chaotic and unpredictable events. These things don't just stop when you want them to, and they can take on a life of their own," he added. Tang warned that counting on an orderly credit crunch to help restrain inflation is risky.

Goldman Sach's economists expect a 40% chance of a recession, citing similar reasons such as tighter financial conditions, and they too believe like me, that markets haven't priced in the same.

As does Marko Kolanovic, chief strategist at JPMorgan from a Bloomberg article, who believes the markets have gotten way ahead of themselves and are not pricing in the risks of a recession, even if mild.

Trading and Investment Strategy

We are at a fairly difficult point with both entrenched inflation and a likely recession caused by a credit crunch, waning demand and poor earnings. In this scenario, being cautious and not overpaying is the most important strategy.

A silver lining: According to an excellent article in the HeisenbergReport, strategists at Goldman Sachs are hopeful of a soft landing. There is merit in that position because an unemployment rate of only 3.5% is a huge, huge cushion and comfort level if and when we do have a contraction/recession. See the chart below, which compares it with the 10% jobless rate in 2010, at the peak of the Great Financial Crisis.

Don't wish for interest rates to come down further because of a recession: I've always maintained that a recession is far worse than even two, three years of prolonged inflation. Having a job to pay for expensive groceries is a lot better than not having income to pay for cheaper groceries.

I've seen the jobless recovery after the Great Financial Crisis. The CPA firm, that I worked for at that time, survived on bankruptcy work for some 18 months! Trust me, those are not happy memories. Some clients saw sales drop 80% in a year! The unemployment rate as shown below stayed elevated for half a decade.

Us Unemployment Rate 2000-2023 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The Fed should be able to navigate between inflation and recession: Thankfully, the March Fed Meeting minutes reveal that the Fed is cognizant of a) How much damage further interest rates hike can create b) seem to understand that credit reduction and falling demand will continue to reduce inflation, making their task lighter. Powell and Yellen have spoken consistently about this, and hopefully they will use it well.

TARA KO's TINA and FOMO: Based on Bank of America's latest fund manager's survey, investors are the most underweight stocks since 2009. This is largely because of the large number of alternatives to stocks such as 4-5% money market funds and bank C.D.s, and a positive sign that the under exposure would reduce the chances of a crash. TARA (There Are Real Alternatives) knocks out TINA (There Is No Alternative) and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).

Patience and larger cash reserves pay off: For the last three months, being patient and waiting for my limits and selling the rip has worked well for me in 70% of the cases. For example, I had forecasted that the S&P 500 would likely test its Dec 2022 bottom of 3,783 and it did rebound from 3,808. Similarly, I had recommended a hold on Confluent (CFLT) around $25, hoping to buy it around $20, I did get an average price around $20.8 for it. I also have "Buy on declines" recommendations on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Splunk (SPLK) and am patiently waiting to accumulate at 10% lower levels from current prices. Taking profits in Teradyne (TER) and Unity (U), also allowed me to buy them back about 8-10% lower. I'm very comfortable not chasing momentum and over paying. As I showed in the valuation tables the upside ranges are not high enough to get impatient and overpay.

We were spoiled: I believe that 10 Year Treasury rates of 3% to 3.5% are not bad for the market - look at how alternative offerings of 5% are keeping the markets from getting completely irrational, the Fear of Missing Out has reduced considerably. We had gotten spoiled, honestly, and an 8-10% correction in the S&P 500 from these levels to 3,750-3,800 to account for a higher earnings yield premium, (a nicer way of saying - Reduce the damn P/E!), a possible recession and entrenched inflation is a fairly reasonable ask, in my opinion.