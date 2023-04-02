Creeping Complacency Calls For A Correction: Conserve Cash

Apr. 19, 2023
Summary

  • The equity risk premium needs to be higher for current interest yields.
  • The fight against inflation is far from over; I believe we are getting way too complacent.
  • The odds of a recession are significant. The oncoming credit crunch will put a further dampener on the economy, and the flight of deposits to SIFIs from smaller banks should continue.
  • Q1 earnings and Q2 guidance will be key. Earnings estimates have been reduced but likely need to reduce a bit more.
  • I believe the S&P 500 is overpriced by about 10% and will start buying around 3,750-3,850.

No Black Swan, The Government Manages to Avert a Major Crisis

For starters, after the runs on and closedowns of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) in that tumultuous and turbulent week in March, let's

Banking Crisis10 Year Treasury, Yield Curve and VIX

10 Year Treasury, Yield Curve and VIX (Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Comp March-April 2023

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Comp March-April 2023 (Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha)

Underlying Inflation Elevated With Some Signs of Moderation | Core consumer prices pick up yet core services costs slowest in seven months

US Underlying Inflation (Bloomberg, Bureau of Labor Statistics)

S&P500 Earnings Yield Premium

S&P500 Earnings Yield Premium (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead)

S&P 500 Earnings Yield

S&P 500 Earnings Yield (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead)

S&P 500 Earnings Yield July 2001- March 2023

S&P 500 Earnings Yield July 2001- March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead)

Earning Yield Premium March 2020-March 2023

Earning Yield Premium March 2020-March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead )

Earnings Yield S&P 500 March 2020-March 2023

Earnings Yield S&P 500 March 2020-March 2023 (Stern.NYU, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Factset, Fountainhead )

S&P 500 Estimates

S&P 500 Estimates (Stern.nyu, Factset, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Fountainhead)

United States Unemployment Rate 2000-2023

Us Unemployment Rate 2000-2023 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, CFLT, QCOM, SPLK, TER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

