Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James Gorman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sharon Yeshaya - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo

Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Sigee - BNP

Operator

Good morning. On behalf of Morgan Stanley, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer. This call is being recorded. During today’s presentation, we will refer to our earnings release and financial supplement copies of which are available at morganstanley.com.

Today’s presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release. This presentation may not be duplicated or reproduced without our consent.

I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Gorman.

James Gorman

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. The first quarter of 2023 was very eventful for our industry, but not so eventful for Morgan Stanley. Firm delivered strong results with revenues of over $14.5 billion, net income of $3 billion, ROTCE of 17% and net new asset flows of $110 billion. At the same time, we bought back $1.5 billion of stock while maintaining a CET ratio of 15.1%. In many ways, it was an excellent test to Morgan Stanley and the opportunity to show the strength and stability of our business model.

Let me just touch briefly on the turmoil and the banking sector. In my view, we are not

