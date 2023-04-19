Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 12:18 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.95K Followers

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jud Bailey - VP, IR

Lorenzo Simonelli - Chairman & CEO

Nancy Buese - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Scott Gruber - Citi

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Marc Bianchi - Cowen

David Anderson - Barclays

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Baker Hughes Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mr. Jud Bailey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Jud Bailey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Baker Hughes first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Here with me are our Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli; and our CFO, Nancy Buese. The earnings release we issued earlier today can be found on our Web site at bakerhughes.com.

We will also be using a presentation with our prepared remarks during this webcast, which can also be found on our Investor website. As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, we will provide forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions.

Please review our SEC filings and website for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. As you know, reconciliations of operating income and other GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release.

With that, I will turn the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.