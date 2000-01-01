Let The Zombie Hunting Begin

Apr. 19, 2023 1:20 PM ETFCX, MAN, BEN, CLF, RHI2 Comments
Summary

  • The Fed's Covid-19 pandemic response delayed the inevitable decline of well over 100 zombie stocks hiding in the S&P 500.
  • With a wall of commercial debt coming due for banks, that will tighten credit, which will in turn put pressure on companies reliant on cheap financing.
  • Companies with a combination of high valuations, low profitability, low growth and weak balance sheets are the types of stocks that often do the worst.
  • In a world with tighter financial conditions, I believe many of the Zombies will finally die and rise again, that is, share prices fall and stay fallen.
  • Use Seeking Alpha's screening tools as a shortcut to find the Zombies so they don't die in your portfolio.
Beginning of the Zombie Apocalypse
gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The term "zombie" has been getting used with the stock market for the past several years. And many stocks have fallen (in price), only to rise again, much like the zombies popular in so many TV series now.

Best Investing Advice

Best Investing Advice (Jim Rogers via Fortune)

Meet Marge

Meet Marge (Kirk Spano)

Ben Is A Zombie

Ben Is A Zombie (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

Robert Half Dead

Robert Half Dead (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

RHI ROIC

RHI ROIC (New Constructs)

RHI Slowing Growth

RHI Slowing Growth (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

RHI Mixed Signals

RHI Mixed Signals (Kirk Spano via TradingView)

CLF No Growth, No Interest

CLF No Growth, No Interest (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

Hot Rolled Coil Steel

Hot Rolled Coil Steel (TradingEconomics via Kirk Spano)

Our 4-step process includes identifying secular trends, understanding the impact of Federal Reserve and government policy, fundamental analysis of industries and companies, and finally, quant and technical analysis to help with buys and sells. All so we can avoid zombies. 

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (2)

