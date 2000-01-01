gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The term "zombie" has been getting used with the stock market for the past several years. And many stocks have fallen (in price), only to rise again, much like the zombies popular in so many TV series now.

The magic of QE (Quantitative Easing) over and over for nearly 15 years kept the zombies alive. But, as I talked about in a recent (Editor's Pick) article, QT (Quantitative Tightening) might just behead, or at least kneecap, many of the zombie stocks in coming quarters.

As members of Margin of Safety Investing know, I do extensive financial screening and technical analysis to find potentially great companies, as well as, the zombies.

Seeking Alpha in the past year has dramatically enhanced their screening tools for Premium members. Much of that was at the request of a few dozen of the investment analysts on the site, including myself. Today, I'll show you how to use those tools as shortcut to stay out of trouble.

Usually, because stock prices can remain irrational longer than we can remain solvent, I just ignore the zombies. But, with higher interest rates and QT tightening financial conditions, I think many of the stocks I have identified are ripe to be shorted by brave and experienced zombie hunters.

As we go through this earnings season, I will share with you some of the zombies that are out in the open and others that are hiding in the shadows. Here is this season's first batch.

Zombie Hunting Tools

I was a quant before "being a quant" was cool. In the years leading up to "The Financial Crisis" and "The Great Recession" I was headhunted with regularity to go and work for some of the quant shops out east. Apparently, my quant notes had gotten the attention of a few local fund managers and investment firm CIOs and passed on. Had I not been raising children, I probably would have left Milwaukee for greener (money, not grass) pastures (I've seen plenty of those in my Dairy State lifetime).

Those notes were seen by a few hundred advisors and mostly ignored. Too bad for them because those notes, using several quantitative factors, were hinting that there were big problems underlying the massive stock market and real estate rally at the time. I remember being laughed at and ridiculed in 2006 and 2007 for warning that we were on the verge of some sort of market collapse. But, the numbers did not lie.

That's why I was pleased that Seeking Alpha added some quant components to the website for Premium members. These tools really are valuable for two reasons in my opinion:

Staying out of trouble.

The first step of doing research.

I say the first step of doing research because the main thing I have learned in my nearly 3-decade career, is that there is no real shortcut to doing the reading on an industry and a company. I take that from one of my early career heroes, commodity and value guru, world investment traveler and rider of my hometown's Harley Davidson's, Jim Rogers.

Best Investing Advice (Jim Rogers via Fortune)

With that, here are four tools for finding zombies. Reference back to this when you see my other zombie articles.

Screening For Zombies

I use my own quant screens to find potentially great investments and zombies, but the Seeking Alpha tools are a good first step for avoiding trouble. Here is a very basic screen that I use to find stocks that are overvalued and ripe for a comedown in price.

I call it "Marge" and it's simply all the U.S. based companies valued over $5 billion. Essentially, the Russell 1000, which encompasses the S&P 500 large cap index and includes most of the midcaps. Below is a "summary" page of quant ratings on the stocks.

Meet Marge (Kirk Spano)

You can see I ranked by "valuation" to find stocks that are likely overpriced for their earnings. Even if those stocks are not zombies, they are usually due for a correction, and worth avoiding at least in the short-term. Doing the reading will tell you if you can go back for the long-term. Sort of like not dating someone right after a break-up, but worth checking back on later.

When scanning for scary zombie stocks, I am looking for those that have a lot of red, orange and yellow across their scores, or F, D and C scores. Those are your warning flags and the places to start doing some reading.

There are a lot to these grades, certainly enough to fill hundreds of books, so, I will give you a few companies I think are zombies that have earnings coming up (see the excellent Seeking Alpha interactive earnings calendar), as examples, with some interpretation of what I am seeing in the screens.

What do zombies consult to find out their futures? Their Horror-scopes!

Zombie Stock #1: Franklin Resources (BEN)

This one hurts me because I used a lot of Franklin Templeton funds back when I was an unwashed broker. And, in general they did pretty well, but not so much anymore. On top of that, Sir John Templeton is an investing legend whose life you might have wanted to emulate a bit.

Here's the screen peak:

Ben Is A Zombie (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

As you can see the company is overvalued, has no growth, challenged profitability and negative earnings guidance. The only thing going for it was short-term price momentum which looks like it turned over last month.

This is an investment space I am familiar with. The main takeaway is that the ETF space that Franklin is in, has become a very low margin and competitive space.

As a result, Frankly has had to resort to mergers to try to contain assets. It's been the wrong approach. It's acquisition of Legg Mason was a waste of $800 million in premium paid for that company's assets which were also being nibbled away. Its acquisition of Lexington brought in a second best alternative assets manager that's no AQR.

They also acquired O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, which might provide the DNA for a better firm someday, but I am very certain that Patrick O'Shaughnessy sold higher than what he thought the top was.

The better approach would have been to be acquired or dramatically restructure the business away offering such a full menu of investment funds. That probably would have meant shrinking fast one time versus buying more diversified assets still to see the steady drip, drip, drip of asset flight.

Of course we know that executives hate to shrink businesses they are in charge of for two main reasons, pride and compensation. In watching Franklin now for three decades, I can say with some understanding, there is nothing special about Franklin executive management.

We are long past the era of John Templeton and Michael Prices, whose firms were acquired too, as asset management was going into a golden age. The slog ahead is more like having to cross to Dead Marshes to do battle in Mordor against many zombie like creatures.

Despite a decent dividend, investors have made essentially no net money in a decade as the share price has come down. No profits for a decade. Sounds like a zombie to me.

Franklin Resources' earnings are May 1st. Run from this zombie. I rate BEN a sell on the coming shrinkage.

What do you call a zombie that doesn't joke around? Dead serious.

Zombie Stock #2: Robert Half International (RHI)

I have followed Robert Half International and Manpower (MAN) for a long time. I first discovered Robert Half looking for competitors to hometown company Manpower in the early 2000s. The short answer is that both companies offer a wide range of staffing services. One thing is certain, both of their businesses are changing, mostly for the smaller.

Screening scores hint that Robert Half might have one foot in the grave.

Robert Half Dead (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

Popping that out, you can see that actually all the analysts agree that Robert Half has a problem. Scanning across to EPS Revisions, which is an excellent predictor of future business developments, there is a C-. Not as sexy as some of those zombies in the shows (although I prefer vampires, so there's that).

On the plus side for Robert Half is that its ROIC (return on invested capital) has been pretty good the past decade.

RHI ROIC (New Constructs)

And, the company has no debt while sitting on over $600 million in cash and short-term investments. Not bad. Doesn't seem dead. I'd argue it's dying a slow death.

Take a look at the "growth" grade at a blood red F. Let's break this down looking at the underlying metrics of their growth grade:

RHI Slowing Growth (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

The first grade, revenue growth, is a C, and shows a 12.1% year-over-year. That's not deathly, but remember, this is in a period when every employer is looking for employees. You can see it's 5-year average at only 7.22%. Forward growth, looks to decline to between 8-9% next year.

The overwhelming reason that Robert Half is showing slowing growth, and it's been going on a decade, is that the economy has been changing.

Two core ideas cited by analysts are that demographics are a headwind and now, AI is a headwind. I discussed after CES 2020, that AI would disrupt many industries, this is one of them.

Already, we see websites that will use an AI to rewrite your resume for under $50. And, HR departments, rather than paying for services, are using an AI to read the resumes.

It's not that simple of course, but you can see where I'm going.

Robert Half has two paths. It can transform its business model to get with the times, or, it can shrink. I think this is most likely a "both" answer.

The problems with business transitions is that they are usually expensive. And, if their growth is limited, the money has to come from somewhere. Even with implementing their own AI, they are, and laying off people, they will, there are hard choices to make, which means execution risk.

I don't see Robert Half taking on debt (if they do, that's deathly), but I do think they dramatically slow their dividend growth to as close to flat as possible, down from the 5-year average of 12% and 10-year average of about 7%.

Estimates are suggesting that Robert Half could shrink by as much as 10% in the next year. We'll see. But, the company's own mixed outlook from January seems likely to play out this year.

RHI Mixed Signals (Kirk Spano via TradingView)

Technically, RHI has been chopping along the support line, which was prior resistance. Along the left hand side of the chart, you can see the prices where heavy volume buyers show up, i.e. value hunters. I think there is a very good chance that Robert Half heads into the $50s in the next year or two.

Robert Half earnings are Friday, April 21st. If the stock pops, I'd use it as an opportunity to sell into strength. If the stock begins to fall, sell fast. If you are simply unwilling to stay invested in a company that's been infected with zombie juice, sell now.

Why do zombies go to sleep early? They are dead tired.

Zombie Stock #3: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

I first bought Cleveland Cliffs as one of my rebound stocks in spring 2009 along with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and had a great 2-year run selling both stocks for more than doubles. Since then, I watched Cliffs first come down and then chop for a decade.

Cliffs is a steel producer that owns a few iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan. It serves key industries, in particular, automotive.

This is another stock where the screening results give a warning, but it takes some digging to find where the zombie is buried.

CLF No Growth, No Interest (Seeking Alpha via Kirk Spano)

The first thing to notice in the screening is that the company is low growth. Some of the growth numbers may confuse investors as they are juiced by the merger with ArcelorMittal and acquisitions of other businesses.

Consolidation in a space usually signals higher share prices, but in the case of the steel producers those were deals of insuring survival. To that end, Cliffs has largely ensured its survival in my opinion, as a zombie.

The company is extremely capital intensive and relies on financing to run its business. They carry almost no cash on the balance sheet and have long-term debt over $4 billion, though it has started to come down from the over $5 billion of a couple years ago, post acquisitions.

Because they have no dividend and no growth, in a challenged for resources, capital intensive industry, the company has no interest from investors right now. See the momentum score.

Further, the boost that Cliffs got from higher steel prices is not likely to last and has in fact already been coming down to more normal prices. I do expect prices around $1000 on hot-rolled coil to sustain on the industry consolidation, replacement level demand and higher ore prices. Spikes much above $1200 seem unlikely to happen again without an event though.

Hot Rolled Coil Steel (TradingEconomics via Kirk Spano)

That all leaves Cliffs shares likely to chop along forever. Never getting a spike in its heart as a strategic industry, but never really being the investment that growth or dividend investors are looking for.

Cleveland Cliffs reports on Monday, April 24th and I expect the report to register a full on "meh." Investors should look to redeploy capital to growth or dividend growth investments.

If the company can avoid major macro setbacks, pay down debt rapidly, buyback some shares and start paying a dividend, then I could consider changing my mind. However, that looks many years off.