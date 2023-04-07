Micron: The Recovery Seems Too Early And Optimistic

Summary

  • Despite the double misses in the FQ2'23 earnings call and underwhelming FQ3'23 guidance, MU stock has maintained its overly optimistic support levels.
  • We reckon there is a reduced margin of safety at these levels, since 2023 may be an uglier year than expected, with market demand unlikely to bottom by Q2'23.
  • Therefore, we do not recommend anyone to chase this rally, since a realistic recovery may only occur by early 2024, attributed to the Fed's projection of mild recession in H2'23.

A balloon flying too close to cactus

Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

MU 1Y Stock Price

MU 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock has already recorded an impressive recovery of +16.1% from the recent March bottom, likely to retest the January 2023 resistance levels ahead. The optimism

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, AVGO, AMD, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

