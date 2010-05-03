GAM: Might Need A Change In Managers

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • The GAM fund is an investment fund in operation since 1927.
  • It has a long-term track record of outperforming the markets.
  • However, its performance has been underwhelming in the past decade.
  • Until the fund can string together a streak of outperformance, I believe investors are better served investing in the SPY.

Global business investment. Wealth concept

Zephyr18/iStock via Getty Images

The General American Investors Company (NYSE:GAM) is a closed-end fund with a long-operating history. Historically, GAM has outperformed the markets on a 30/40/50 Yr time horizon. However, results in the past 2 decades have underwhelmed, particularly since the current

GAM sector allocation

Figure 1 - GAM sector allocation (GAM factsheet)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

GAM stock style

Figure 3 - GAM stock style (morningstar.com)

GAM top 10 holdings

Figure 4 - GAM top 10 holdings (generalamericaninvestors.com)

GAM distribution

Figure 5 - GAM distribution (generalamericaninvestors.com)

GAM historical returns

Figure 6 - GAM historical returns (genralamericaninvestors.com)

GAM returns vs S&P 500

Figure 7 - GAM returns vs. S&P 500 (GAM annual report)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.81K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.