asbe

In January 2022, Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) plunged by almost 70% in one day. The company came out and warned of a potential reduction in the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos mineral reserves ranging from 30% to 50%. Gatos disclosed at the time that "CLG's geological structures and mineral veins are more complex than previously modeled, with the size and orientation of the mineral veins more variable than expected." In other words, the reserve base of its silver-zinc-lead mine in Mexico - its only producing asset - was substantially overstated.

Investors drove down the market cap of GATO to just under US$250 million.

Data by YCharts

However, as I said at the time:

Unless 75%-plus of the reserves are gone, I believe this is an extreme overreaction. The most important thing is for silver reserves to hold up fairly well in the new reserve model. If they do, then the shares will eventually rebound. But it will be 6-9 months before the company announces the updated reserve estimate. There isn't a risk of bankruptcy as GATO only had $12.6 million of debt on its balance sheet at the end of Q3 2021 and held $12.4 million of cash. The JV held $10 million of cash and was debt-free as of September 30, 2021, and GATO stated in its latest presentation that the LGJV had over $20 million cash on December 31, 2021. Gatos and its partner Dowa spent $316 million constructing the mine; it's all top-shelf infrastructure. The value of the PP&E likely equals the current market cap of the company.

Much has happened since, and as the saying goes, cats ("Gatos" is Spanish for "cats") have nine lives.

New Resource Estimate And Life Of Mine

Gatos finally released a new reserve/resource update and life of mine for Cerro Los Gatos last October, and the results weren't nearly bad as the market feared.

Smaller Reduction In Resources

The expected 30-50% reduction in metal content after depletion by the company came in at the lower end of that range. Zinc, lead, and silver contained fell by 37%, 36%, and 32%, respectively, compared to what was estimated in the 2020 technical report. I was expecting a higher percentage change in zinc vs. silver and lead than what was reported and was a bit disappointed to see silver reserves decline by 32%. However, the Zn ore is used as a by-product credit, so whether it's less silver and more zinc or more silver and less zinc, the cash flow could still be similar. Overall, the decline in metal content wasn't close to the degree the market expected and was pricing into the stock. The CLG mine is still a robust operation with over 47 million ounces of silver, 599 million pounds of zinc, and 287 million pounds of lead reserves.

Gatos Silver

Life Of Mine Shows Robust Production And Cash Flow

Gatos estimates the mine will produce 7.4 million ounces of silver on average through 2028 at an AISC of just $7.06 per ounce of Ag, making CLG one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

Gatos Silver

At $22 silver, $1.20 per pound zinc, and $0.90 per pound lead, CLG will generate $79 million in after-tax free cash flow per year on a 100% basis over its LOM, or $55 million per year for Gatos' 70% share.

Gatos Silver

Causes Of The Resource Restatement

As to what caused the overestimated reserves, the company stated in the October 2022 press release:

The reserve numbers reported in the 2020 Technical Report were impacted by two material and compounding errors. First, the block model used in preparation of the reserve estimate was distorted during transfer between software packages resulting in reduced block dimensions and unestimated spaces between blocks. Second, an incorrect software parameter was used in calculating tonnes and grades within designed stope solids that resulted in any unestimated volume (both planned intentional dilution outside the estimated vein and unestimated spaces resulting from the distortion) being applied at the average mineralized grade instead of zero grade for dilution. The effective result of the combination of these errors is that metal grades were significantly overstated in the 2020 Technical Report.

It's surprising that such errors occurred.

The new team running the company has "taken the necessary time to rebuild the 2022 Mineral Reserve and 2022 Mineral Resource from the ground up" and also stated:

The integrated analyses that have gone into this outcome have been comprehensive, and the outcome provides a secure path forward to realizing the true value of CLG. We thank you for your patience as we worked to get it right and can report that we are confident in our ability to execute to the 2022 LOM Plan."

Continued Outperformance By The CLG Mine

A few weeks after the updated resource was released, the company announced record production results from CLG in Q3 2022 and also increased production guidance and lowered cost guidance for the year. Silver production for the quarter totaled 2.7 million ounces, compared to 2.3 million ounces in the prior quarter and a 59% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Q3 was helped by some stopes achieving higher than planned grades. That means the CLG mine is seeing positive grade reconciliation, which is an encouraging sign and "could" mean higher than planned production over the life of mine if that trend continues through the rest of the orebody. As I mentioned to subscribers of The Gold Edge at the time: "It wouldn't surprise me that the company is being ultra-conservative with the reserve estimate, given what happened earlier this year."

Below was the updated guidance for 2022, as silver production was raised to 9.35-9.65 million ounces, up from 8.50-9.0 million ounces. I was more impressed by the increase in the estimated zinc and lead production, as those two by-products help tremendously when used as a credit on the silver production costs, and it also gives more confidence in the updated reserve estimate. By-product AISC was lowered to just $11.50-$12.50 per silver ounce. Given the updated silver production range for the year, it implied 1.95-2.25 million ounces of silver output in Q4.

Gatos Silver

Q4 2022 results were released earlier this year, and GATO reported record quarterly silver production of 2.9 million ounces, beating the previous record of 2.7 million ounces in the prior quarter and well above the 1.95-2.25 million ounces needed to achieve guidance for 2022. Silver production for the year was a record 10.3 million ounces, up 36% from 7.6 million ounces in 2021. Silver grade was robust at 387 g/t, which helped contribute to the increase in output. So Gato beat twice. Not bad for a company that investors believed had a worthless operation after the resource overstatement was announced in early 2022.

Gatos Silver

The Outperformance In Production Continues

Guidance for 2023 is 7.4-8.2 million ounces of silver, 57-63 million pounds of zinc, and 36-40 million pounds of lead. Gatos released Q1 2023 production results last week, with silver output totaling 2.43 million ounces for the quarter, which is 31% of the expected Ag production for the year (using the mid-point of guidance). Silver production is expected to be higher in H1 2023 than in H2 2023 due to sequencing and lower grades in the second half of the year, but these are still exceptional results. For further proof, Zinc and lead production in Q1 2023 were already at 23% and 25%, respectively, of the full-year estimates, and production for both metals is expected to be stronger in H2.

Gatos Silver

Cash Balance At The Corporate And JV Levels Continues To Grow

At the end of 2022, Gatos Silver had $17 million of cash and a $9 million outstanding balance on its credit facility, or $8 million of net cash. In November 2022, GATO received $13 million in third quarter dividend payments made by the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which allowed it to increase its cash position and reduce debt by $4 million by the end of the quarter.

Gatos Silver

The LGJV had a cash balance of $35 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to just over $20 million at the end of 2021, and this is after the dividend distributions to GATO and Dowa. Gatos reported at the end of February that the LGJV's cash balance had increased to $55.5 million as of February 28, 2023.

How The Stock Has Responded Over The Last Year

Since the sector lows last September, GATO has increased over 200%, compared to a 52% increase in the HUI (an index of gold mining stocks) and a 45% gain in the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL). GATO has been one of the best-performing precious metal stocks over the last 6-7 months, and this is a continuation of the trend since January 2022.

Data by YCharts

While the stock hasn't completely recovered, it's above $7 and trading at the highest level since that fateful day in January 2022. While the news was dreadful, it seemed likely that investors were severely overreacting and that selling at those depressed prices was not the wisest move. However, I do think taking at least some off the table here is prudent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

At current metal prices, the after-tax NPV of the CLG mine is roughly US$500 million (adjusting for the cash flow from July 2022 through the end of last year), which equates to $350 million of value for Gatos' stake in the JV. GATO has a market cap of $488 million, and investors might assume the stock is dramatically overvalued. However, 1) there is considerable exploration upside, 2) the NPV doesn't account for the value of the substantial infrastructure, 3) there is an extensive land package, and 4) when adjusting for the net cash, the enterprise value of GATO is $442 million.

Gatos Silver

The key now is resource expansion, as that will unlock tremendous shareholder value without the need for rising silver prices.

The current resource base (exclusive of reserves and not including the Esther deposit) doesn't contain much silver, and it's much lower in grade compared to the reserves. That's now the main issue with this story.

Gatos Silver

Exploration results are encouraging, as resource definition drilling on the main South-East zone block had one hole (GA-SE-467) that intercepted 17.0 meters (estimated 10.4 meters true width) at 291 g/t Ag, 5.55% Zn, 6.14% Pb, and 1.01% Cu. That's an extremely wide intercept, above the reserve grade, and it also included high-grade copper (the CLG plant doesn't currently recover copper from the ore processed).

Gatos also drilled beneath the South-East zone (referred to as South-East Deeps) and discovered silver-copper and silver-zinc-lead mineralization at depth. Drilling identified a ~550 meter wide by ~300 meter deep zone with solid silver grades and high-grade copper, and it was open laterally and at depth. Results included hole GA-SE-477 that intercepted 7.5 meters (estimated 5.9 meters true width) at 247 g/t Ag, 5.97% Zn, and 3.58% Pb, and hole GA-SE-475 that intercepted 16.0 meters (estimated 12.0 meters true width) at 135 g/t Ag, and 1.34% Cu.

Gatos Silver

Recent drilling at CLG has further expanded the South-East Deeps zone, as the strike length is now more than 950 meters (or 410 meters more than previously estimated) and about 100 meters deeper - to now over 400 meters. The structure still remains open laterally and at depth. Q4 2022 drilling intercepted 7.2 meters (estimated 5.8 meters true width) at 191 g/t silver, 2.93% zinc, 2.38% lead, and 0.68 g/t gold, while hole SE-498 intercepted 2.0 meters (true width) of 771 g/t silver.

Gatos Silver

All of these drill holes are quite promising for future mine life extension and close to the current underground infrastructure.

Gatos is targeting 1-2 years of mine life extension from higher-grade inferred resource conversion with a reserve update expected in Q3 2023. The company is also targeting 3-4 years of mine life extension from SE Deeps, with an inferred resource expected next quarter and then conversion drilling targeting to upgrade these ounces by H2 2024. In total, GATO is targeting 4-6 years of mine life extension at CLG within the next 18 months.

Considering these are near-mine ounces and wouldn't require much capital to bring them into production, ~5 years of additional output at current LOM production rates would result in a sizable increase in the after-tax NPV. Even if we assume an AISC of $12 per Ag ounce (which is considerably higher than the expected $7 per ounce AISC over the remaining life of mine), the after-tax NPV (5%) would increase by ~$250 million. In that scenario, GATO would be 20% undervalued. At $7 per ounce AISC and similar production levels, the after-tax NPV (5%) would increase by ~$350 million, and GATO would currently be 35% undervalued.

That also doesn't account for any additional exploration upside at CLG or the rest of the massive, highly prospective land package. The Los Gatos district has already proven that it can produce 10 million ounces of silver per annum, and I believe there is much more silver to uncover. I wouldn't be surprised if there is another major discovery, either at CLG or other targets on the JV land bank.

Gatos Silver

Continued Uncertainty With Status Of The Financial Statements

Since early 2022, Gatos delayed filing its quarterly and annual financial statements: "as in connection with its ongoing review of the mineral reserve reporting errors and its preparation of its 2021 annual financial statements and 2022 interim financial statements," the company "identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting."

Finally, last month, Gatos got caught up on all of its reporting requirements as it filed audited 2021 financial results and 2022 quarterly results for Q1-Q3. However, in another snafu, in late March, the company announced its 2022 annual report was delayed and that it would restate the just issued financial statements. Gatos explained that the required adjustments are non-cash and primarily relate to the timing and recognition of net deferred tax assets of the JV.

So far, investors have ignored the news, as the company continues to reiterate that it believes "these adjustments are non-cash items and will not affect the Company's strong cash position," but there is continued uncertainty until GATO releases financial results.

Why Now Is An Opportune Time To Sell At Least Some Shares

Given the outperformance in the stock, the expected restatement of the just-released quarterly and annual financial results going back to 2021, the fact that while there is exploration potential we can't value unknowns, and the more fair valuation, now is an opportune time to sell at least some shares and either wait for a pullback or for exploration to confirm the upside potential of CLG.

I remain bullish on GATO, and I strongly believe that if the company can extend the mine life of CLG, it will become a high-valued acquisition target for many mid-sized silver producers.