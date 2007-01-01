After being the worst-performer within the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2021, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) continued falling in 2022.
Even worse, the company's share price has actually turned into the worst performer within its peer group after declining 23% since December 2021, while AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS) delivered double digit positive returns.
The troubled AT&T, which I also covered in 2021, has been doing far better than most people expected, but that's a whole different topic.
When faced with a large loss, sometimes you have to admit that you were wrong, sell and move on. But that's not the case for me when it comes to my position in Verizon.
The past year was very challenging for VZ with the company adjusting its revenue growth and profitability guidance during the year and finally providing a disappointing forecast for 2023.
In the onset of all that, during Q1 of 2022 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has sold-off almost of all of its Verizon shares. As a result, during the first three months of the year, an additional amount of 157m shares were sold which is roughly 4% of the total shares outstanding.
No doubt that the selling pressure from Berkshire Hathaway, and the halo effect that followed, played a major role in Verizon's share price decline over the year.
Wall Street Analysts also followed the herd and slashed their price targets in the second half of 2022.
Although Verizon did have a bad year from a business performance point of view, the market reaction seems overdone. That's why, since October of last year the share price has found strong support at $36 per share.
Consequently more and more long-term dividend-oriented investors are now looking at the company as a potential opportunity amid the rising risks of recession.
When it comes to dividend payments, Verizon has a spectacular track record of 18 years of consecutive dividend growth, when the sector median stands at just one year.
In terms of yield, the 6.7% forward dividend yield is unprecedented for the company. The tables have also turned with AT&T. From the two, Verizon now offers a much higher dividend yield than its main peer, which at one point had a dividend yield as high as 12%
This brings us to the main question of just how safe is this attractive dividend?
When compared to the largest telecom carriers in the U.S. and Europe, Verizon's dividend does not stand out in terms of the dividend payout ratio.
On a historical basis, Verizon has also been keeping a relatively large gap between its annual dividend payments and the net income figure.
What's worrying for investors is the cash flow payout ratio, which has fallen rapidly in recent years. Following the large investments on its network and C-band spectrum, Verizon has dramatically increased its annual capital expenditure in 2021 and 2022. As a result, free cash flow has reached one of its lowest levels since 2017 and is now barely above the total dividend payments.
The 3-year $10bn accelerated C-Band program, however, is expected to be finalized this year and as a result the annual capex figure should come down from $23bn in 2022 to the range of $18bn to $19bn during this year.
Capital spending for the full year is expected to be between $18.25 billion and $19.25 billion, including the final approximately $1.75 billion of the incremental $10 billion of C-band-related capital spending and we continue to expect total capital spending to be approximately $17 billion in 2024.
As previously discussed, we will complete our accelerated $10 billion C-Band program this year after which all C-band capital expenditures will be part of our business-as-usual capital program.
Source: Verizon Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
Capital intensity of Verizon is expected to decline further in 2024, when the annual capex number is forecasted to come in at around $17bn.
In 2024, we expect our CapEx to be around $17 billion, which we expect to represent the lowest capital intensity in over a decade and among the lowest in the industry.
Source: Verizon Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
All that would result in a significant improvement of Verizon's free cash flow in 2023 and most likely in 2024 as well. Thus, the dividend does not appear to be at risk at this point in time and investors could shift their attention to the operational performance in the coming quarters.
After a number of revisions in recent months, Verizon is now expected to deliver $33.7bn worth of revenue during the first quarter of 2023 which is due to be reported next week.
This means that revenue is expected to remain flat when compared to the same period from a year ago and to decline by 4% on a sequential basis.
The adjusted EPS number of $1.18 is essentially in-line with the mid-point of the company's previously provided guidance for the whole fiscal 2023.
Overall it appears that the market has adjusted its expectations to reflect the company's guidance in recent months. This means that any deviation both on the upside or downside could lead to a strong response by the market.
Changes in Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) would also be a key measure to watch out for. At the moment, expectations are that the momentum in ARPA would continue which is going to justify the company's enormous capital expenditure in recent years.
And then also the impact of the volumes last year, offsetting some of the ARPA benefit we had. So the task for the team going forward is to continue the momentum that we started to see in the second half of last year, as Hans mentioned, and that will put us in a position to continue to push service revenue in the positive direction going forward.
Source: Verizon Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
Quarterly momentum of Verizon's wireless ARPA could be seen below.
As usual, churn rates will be closely followed by the analysts and as I recently showed the rising churn rate in 2022 does not seem to be a major problem.
Of course, all eyes would be on postpaid churn, which so far is in line with Verizon's other peers in the United States.
After two tumultuous years, Verizon's share price seems to have found a bottom. Although risks have not gone away completely, the share price is in a much better position to perform than it was a year ago. The very attractive dividend yield appears safe at the moment and investors should be looking for a sign of change when it comes to Verizon's operational metrics in 2023.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions.
