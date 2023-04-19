VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 2:18 PM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.95K Followers

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Malloy - SVP, IR

Luca Santarelli - CEO

Claudia D'Augusta - CFO

Omar Khwaja - Chief Medical Officer

Kevin Harris - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Thomas Smith - SVB Securities

Patrick Dolezal - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Welcome to the VectivBio's Fiscal Year 2022 Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Patrick Malloy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Malloy

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's call during which we will provide an update on the Company and review our financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2022. Earlier this morning we issued a press release summarizing our financial results and progress across the Company, which is available on our website.

I'd like to remind everyone that during today's discussion, we will make statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, as a result of various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings, and we are not under any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining me on today's call are Luca Santarelli, our Chief Executive Officer; Claudia D'Augusta, our Chief Financial Officer; along with Chief Medical Officer, Omar Khwaja; and Kevin Harris, our Chief Commercial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we'll open up the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.