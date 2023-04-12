We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) was in the hot seat recently, attributed to the recent Instagram collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney released on April 01, 2023. While it might have been a coincidence, the stock has also lost -$3.59B of its Enterprise Value since then, speculatively attributed to the immense backlash the company had received thus far.

Even Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of BUD, had to step out and offer a conciliatory statement on April 14, 2023:

We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. (Anheuser-Busch)

Central to the controversy was Bud Light, which reportedly was the "best-selling beer in the US, based on the company. Statista agreed as well, recording 85% of brand awareness in the country, with Bud Light commanding a large share of the brewer's revenue of $16.56B (+1.9% YoY) in North America by 2022.

The controversy unfortunately had sparked much debate in the country, prompting some of BUD's consumer bases to switch to other brands. However, it remained to be seen how much impact it might truly experience since the brewer produced "over 500 beer and other malt beverage brands" globally. In addition, the North American region only comprised 28.6% (-1.3 points YoY) of the brewer's global revenues in 2022.

We reckon the situation might be perceived in two ways: viral marketing to increase brand awareness or increase sales, with the best-case scenario of achieving both at the same time.

The first naturally had been accomplished, with the recent events already generating 1.08M mentions on social media for the eleven days between the release on April 01, 2023, and April 12, 2023. This was a tremendous jump compared to the 20.4K mentions from eleven days prior.

In addition, Bud Light had supposedly generated positive impressions among millennial, Gen X, and Gen Z consumers after the recent collaboration, based on data from market research firm YouGov. Notably, according to Influencer Intelligence, Bud Light's social media audience comprised an average of 66% males and 34% females between the ages of 20 to 29 years old.

Therefore, given the younger demographics, which have been notably more open to gender diversity at 19.7% in 2022, we are cautiously optimistic that this backlash may pass for BUD too. The same had been observed with Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) previous collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney and Walt Disney Company's (DIS) ongoing battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the "Don't Say Gay" bill since 2022.

As another fact, Molson Coors (TAP) had been an industry leader in its support for LGBTQ consumers. Our personal light beer choice, Miller Lite, had been similarly supporting LGBT causes since the 1970s as well. Both brands also commanded 78% of brand awareness in the US in 2022.

Naturally, it remains to be seen if the marketing campaign will be translated into improved sales, be it short-term as Goya Foods had experienced in 2020 or over the long term. While there have been anecdotal reports of boycotts and impacted sales for Bud Light, we reckon more data may be needed to ascertain the real impact, pending BUD's FQ2'23 earnings report in August 2023.

Interestingly, a similar pattern was observed on Seeking Alpha after the release of BUD's collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney on April 01, 2023. We could see a tremendous expansion of investors' interest in the stock afterward, against the historical cadence previously.

In any case, we reckon most of the impact may be isolated in the North American region, with the brewer already releasing a new advertising campaign to deflect some of the backlashes.

Only time may tell how long this interest may last, with Nike (NKE) interestingly escaping much of the backlash experienced by BUD, despite similarly collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney on April 05, 2023.

BUD is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.40x and NTM P/E of 19.63x, lower than its 3Y mean of 5.37x and 21.43x, respectively. Otherwise, similar to its peers, the stock has already recorded notable recoveries against its 1Y mean of 3.26x and 17.55x, respectively.

We believe the optimism embedded in its valuations is largely due to BUD's position as the largest beer company in the world, commanding revenues of $57.78B (+6.4% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $19.84B (+3.3% YoY) in 2022. This was compared to TAP at $10.7B (+4.1% YoY)/ $1.7B (-26.4% YoY), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) at $30.75B (+23.1% YoY)/ $5.88B (+13.9% YoY), and Carlsberg (CABGY) at $10.11B (+10% YoY)/ $1.88B (+0.6% YoY).

Therefore, it's unsurprising to see BUD stock trading nearer to its January 2022 resistance levels, despite the recent controversy.

Furthermore, in view of its Enterprise Value of $206.38B at the time of writing, the resultant correction in its stock prices by -2.7% over the past two weeks was minimal, compared to the overall impact of the uncertain macroeconomic impacts on the stock over the past three years. Therefore, we remain cautiously confident in the strength of the brewer's global branding and potentially well-supported stock prices ahead.

However, due to the minimal upside potential to our moderate price target of $74.39, based on the projected FY2024 EPS of $3.79 and current P/E valuations, we do not recommend anyone add BUD here. Interested investors may want to wait for another retest ahead, at the stock's intermediate support levels of $58 for an improved margin of safety.