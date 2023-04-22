5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (April 2023)

Olivier Le Moal

In this monthly article, we try to identify five closed-end funds ("CEFs") that have a solid historical performance, pay high-enough distributions, and offer reasonable valuations at the current time. We also present a more diversified list of the top 10 funds.

Why Invest in CEFs?

For income-focused investors, closed-end funds remain an attractive investment class that offers high income (generally in the range of 6%-10%, often 8% plus), broad diversification (in terms of the number of holdings and variety of asset classes), and market-matching total returns in the long term, if selected carefully and acquired at reasonable price points. A $500K CEF portfolio can generate nearly $40,000 a year, compared to a paltry $8,000 from the S&P 500. Now, if you were a retiree and needed to use all of the income (generated by the CEF portfolio), the portfolio probably would grow marginally or not grow much at all. Even then, it beats investment vehicles like annuities without some of their downsides. However, if you are in a position to withdraw 5% or under while re-investing the rest of the yield into the original fund (or new funds), the total return could exceed 10% over a long period of time. That said, the goal here is to earn a high income or boost the income yield of an otherwise diversified portfolio. If your current spending needs are comfortably met with less than 3% income yields, you may be better served with a well-diversified traditional DGI (dividend growth investing) portfolio instead. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent article here.

Nevertheless, if you are an investor in CEFs, it's important to be aware of the risks and challenges that come with investing in CEFs. We list various risk factors and how to mitigate them towards the end of this article. Just like most other investments, these investments are not suitable for everyone, so please consider your goals, income needs, and risk tolerance carefully.

How to Structure a High-Quality CEF Portfolio?

As such, CEFs provide higher yields than other types of investments or typical dividend stock. It is very important that we do not chase high yields or distributions; rather, we should compare a host of metrics to judge if a fund would be a good investment. We should invest in funds that have a proven history of good performance. Besides, we should try to buy them when they are offered at reasonable discounts (discount to NAV). We should generally avoid funds that are trading at premiums. In addition, it is of utmost importance that we make our CEF portfolio a diversified one in terms of underlying asset classes. This is the reason we recommend having at least ten positions in a CEF portfolio. Besides, income investors need to make a judgment that distributions are sustainable.

Market uncertainties will always remain with us. It's best to keep the focus on our long-term goals and strategies that have proven to work in good times and bad. If you are a new investor and/or starting a brand new CEF portfolio, our recommendation would be to start small and build the positions over time. We believe, for most investors, a 20%-25% allocation to closed-end and high-income funds should be enough.

Last year, most funds lost value in sync with the broader market. However, not all funds are created equal, and some have fared better than others. For reference and full disclosure, from Jan. 2022 until 04/14/2023, our "8%-CEF-Income" portfolio lost about -9.3%, compared to -11.5% of the S&P 500.

Our Five Best CEFs To Consider Every Month

This series of articles attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff by applying a broad-based screening process to 500 CEF funds followed by an eight-criteria weighting system. In the end, we're presented with about 30-40 of the most attractive funds in order to select the best five. However, please note that we do not consider funds that have a history of fewer than five years. We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. For readers who are looking for a wider selection and diversification, we also include a list of the top 10 funds.

This is our regular series on CEFs, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay reasonably high distributions, and have a solid track record.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.72% (as of 04/14/2023). Besides excellent distributions, these five funds have a proven past record over the short and the long term and collectively returned 17.04%, and 9.37%, in the last three and five years. Only three (of five) funds have a history of ten years (or more) and have returned 8.32% during the last ten years. Please note that the 3-year returns are skewed this month because of much lower prices back in April 2020 due to the pandemic crash. The leverage for the group, on average, is quite low, at about 15%. The current discounts (to NAV) are also very attractive at -8.6%. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Goals For the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offer good discounts to their NAVs, pay relatively high distributions, and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. Please note that we are not necessarily going for the cheapest funds (in terms of discounts or highest yields), but we also require our funds to stand out qualitatively. We adopt a systematic approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here's a summary of our primary goals:

High income/distributions.

Reasonable long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV: We also try to measure if there has been an excess NAV return over and above the distribution rate.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buying, determined by the absolute discount to NAV and the "excess" discount offered compared to their history.

Coverage ratio: We try to measure to what extent the income generated by the fund covers the distribution. Not all CEFs fully cover the distribution, especially the equity and specialty funds, as they depend on capital gains to cover their distributions. We adjust this weight according to the type and nature of the fund.

We believe that a well-diversified CEF portfolio should consist of at least 10 CEFs, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month for a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio by the year's end. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on his/her personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, infrastructure, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice always is good, it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 75-100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals. We also demand at least a five-year history for the funds that we consider. However, we do take into account the 10-year history, if available.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to... Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.5% and Avg. Daily Volume > 10,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market capitalization> 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than five years (inception date 2016 or earlier) Approx. 375 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably long track record. Discount/Premium < +7% Approx. 350 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 250-290 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high. 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > 0% AND 3-Year Annualized Return on NAV >0% Approx. 200-220 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Click to enlarge

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with roughly 208 funds on our list. From here on, we apply our other criteria to narrow down the list.

Narrowing Down To 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable count, we will shortlist ten funds based on each of the following criteria. After that, we will apply certain qualitative criteria to each fund and rank them to select the top five.

At this stage, we also eliminate certain funds that have had substantial negative NAV returns for both three-year and five-year periods.

Seven Broad Criteria:

Excess discount/premium (explained below).

Distribution rate.

Return on NAV, last three years (medium-term).

Return on NAV, last five years (long term).

Coverage ratio.

Excess return over distributions.

The total weight (calculated up to this point).

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes, we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is otherwise great. So, what's important is to look at the "excess discount/premium" and not at the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their record, say 52-week average.

Subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5%, but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium.

So, what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12 months. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

We sort our list (of 208 funds) on the "excess discount/premium" in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 04/14/2023.)

Table 1:

Author

High Current Distribution Rate:

After all, most investors invest in CEF funds for their juicy distributions. We sort our list on the current distribution rate (descending order, highest at the top) and select the top 12 funds from this sorted list.

Table 2:

Author

Medium-Term Return on NAV (last three years):

We then sort our list on a three-year return on NAV (in descending order, highest at the top) and select the top 12 funds. Please note that there were many MLP funds that topped the list this month on the 3-year performance list, but they were still negative over 5-year or 10-year periods. For this reason, we kept only the top two in this list.

Also, please note that the 3-year returns are skewed this month because of much lower market prices back in April 2020 due to the pandemic crash. But this is a list based on performance on a relative scale, so it does not change anything.

Table 3:

Author

Five-Year Annualized Return on NAV:

We then sort our list on the five-year return on NAV (in descending order, highest at the top) and select the top 12 funds.

Table 4:

Author

Coverage Ratio (Distributions Vs. Earnings):

The coverage ratio is derived by dividing the earnings per share by the distribution amount for a specific period. Please note that in some cases, the coverage ratio may not be very accurate since the "earnings per share" may be three to six months old. But in most cases, it's fairly accurate. So, we sorted our list on the coverage ratio and selected the top 11 funds.

Table 5:

Author

Excess Return Over Distribution:

If a fund provides a very high distribution but low returns over 3, 5, or 10-year periods, it does not help the long-term interests of the investor. That is why we calculate a factor we like to call "excess return." This excess return is what is provided by the fund over and above the distribution rate over a specified time period. We calculate it by subtracting the distribution rate from the three-year NAV return. In this list, we included the top 12 funds.

Table 6:

Author

Total Weight (Quality Score) Calculated Up to This Point:

Note: The Total Weight calculation is not fully completed at this point since we have not taken into account the 10-year NAV return. Also, we will need to adjust the weight for the coverage ratio at a later stage. However, we select the top 15 names on the basis of current calculations.

Table 7:

Author

From the above selections, we now have 84 funds in total (tables 1-7).

We will need to see if there are any duplicates among them. In our current list of 84 funds, there were 24 duplicates, meaning there are funds that appeared more than once. The following names appear twice (or more):

Appeared two times: ACP, BCX, BGR, CHW, CII, EOS, ETO, FEN, FUND, HFRO, HGLB, HIE, IGR, RIV, RMT, XFLT (16 duplicates).

Appeared three times: CET, CSQ, DNIF, SCD (8 duplicates)

So, once we remove 24 duplicate rows, we are left with 60 (84- 24) funds.

Note: It may be worthwhile to mention here that just because a fund has appeared multiple times does not necessarily make it an attractive candidate. Sometimes, a fund may appear multiple times simply for the wrong reasons, like a high current discount, high excess discount, or a very high distribution rate that may not be sustainable. But during the second stage of filtering, it may not score well on the overall quality score due to other factors like poor track record. That said, if a fund has appeared four times or more, it may be worth a second look.

Narrowing Down to Just 10 Funds

In our list of funds, we already may have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That's not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to eight factors to calculate the total quality score and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights to each of the eight criteria:

Baseline expense (Max weight 5)

Current distribution rate (Max weight 7.5)

Excess discount/premium (Max weight 5)

3-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

5-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

10-YR NAV return (Max weight 5, if less than ten years history, an average of three-year and five-year)

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (Max weight 5)

Adjusted Coverage Ratio (Max weight 7.5): Before we apply the weight for the coverage ratio, we like to adjust it for certain factors. The adjustment is performed based on the type of fund to provide fair treatment to certain types like equity and sector funds. We know that equity and sector funds do not earn much investment income and largely depend upon the growth of their holdings. In contrast, fixed-income funds usually have enough investment income to cover their distributions. For this reason, we assign some bonus points to certain types of funds, which by their make-up, depend on capital gains to fund their distributions, to bring them at par with fixed-income funds. These fund types include Equity/ Sector equity (two bonus points), real estate (two points), covered call (two points), and MLP funds (variable). However, please note that this is just one of nine criteria that are being used to calculate the total quality score.

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate the "Total Combined Weight," also called the "Quality Score."

The sorted list (spreadsheet) of 60 funds on the "combined total weight" is attached here:

10-Positions Portfolio of The Month

Before we get to the final five, we will narrow down our list from 60 names to ten. So, we sort our table of nearly 60 names on the basis of sector and then the quality score. Also, in this round of selections, we apply some subjective choices. We tend to give priority to funds that pay regular and consistent distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis. Funds that may have inconsistent dividends (even if they are high) generally do not make it to our top list. Also, be aware that many times, single-country funds score high in our rankings, but a majority of them pay variable dividends on an annual or semi-annual basis. In addition, being single-country funds, they can be inherently riskier since their future returns are tied to just one country, be it economic, regulatory, or geopolitical factors. So, due to these reasons, they generally do not make it to our top 10 or top 5 lists. Individual investors could consider them based on their goals.

Here's the list of the top 10 selections (from different asset classes):

(EXG), (ETG), (ASG), (BCX), (OTCPK:DNIF), (SCD), (THQ), (IGR), (ACV), (BST).

Table 8:

Author

Final Selection: Our List Of Final Top 5

5-Positions Portfolio of the Month:

So far, we have followed our filtering criteria to a large extent. However, in the end, if we only want to select five funds, we will need to apply our subjective judgment. As such, for new CEF investors, our list of top 10 selections (table-8) is quite compelling and makes a more diversified list. While we narrow down this list to five, we should be mindful to keep the list as diversified as possible in terms of asset classes. Since this step is mostly subjective, the choice would differ from person to person. Nonetheless, here are the selections for this month, based on our perspective:

Table: The Final 5 Funds:

Table 9:

Author

Some information about the selections:

We recommend that readers look at both the top 10 and top 5 lists. The top-10 list offers much more of a diversified lot compared to the top 5). The distribution amount per share for both groups is very respectable at just under 9%.

ASG is our U.S. equity fund selection this month. However, CET was an equally compelling candidate and has appeared in our top five previously. That said, ASG may be more appropriate for income investors because it has an equally good record in the last 10-12 years and a more consistent monthly dividend policy, whereas CET pays the majority of its distribution at the year's end. Both ASG and CET use almost zero leverage.

SCD (LMP Capital and Income Fund): SCD is a fairly diversified fund invested in equity as well as fixed-income securities from many sectors. However, it has its largest positions in MLPs and technology companies. Besides these two, it has allocations, generally under 10%, to many other sectors like REITs, Financials, and Healthcare. The fund currently trades at a very attractive double-digit discount that is also below its long-term average discount.

THQ (Tekla Healthcare Fund) is the pick from the Healthcare sector. It was also our pick during the last couple of months as well. Right now, the healthcare funds are down, but the sector is likely to do well in the medium to long term. While we wait for these funds to recover, we will be getting a reasonable 7% monthly distribution and a nearly 11% discount (from NAV).

EXG (Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Global Equity Inc fund) is our pick from the covered-call segment. It invests in dividend stocks from all over the world but weighted over 50% in domestic blue-chip U.S. dividend stocks. One of the goals of this fund is to generate high income by deploying covered call options on the part of its portfolio. Covered call strategies work great during a flat or a declining market but usually underperform the broader market during bull runs. Currently, it is offering an attractive discount of about -9% (52-week average being -3%). The current yield is very attractive as well, at nearly 9%. The past performance over the past 5 to 10 years is between 7% and 9%, which is decent, keeping in mind the current state of the market.

ACV is our convertible fund this month. The prices have come down during the last few weeks, and the distribution yield is quite high at 11.3%. The distribution was raised back in early 2022, but it is possible that it could come down a bit in the future; it should still be very attractive. Also, it should be noted the fund has changed its name recently (dropping the 'Allianz' name), but the fund's management is the same as before. So, in our view, it should not change much.

CEF-Specific Investment Risks

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks. This section is specifically relevant for investors who are new to CEF investing, but in general, all CEF investors should be aware of it.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. The leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. If a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long-term returns on the NAV. NAV is the "net asset value" of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So, if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices that are different from their NAVs (net asset values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. Many funds may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity-covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Concluding Thoughts

We use our screening process to highlight five likely best closed-end funds for investment each month. At the same time, we also provide a larger list of ten CEFs from many different asset classes. Our filtering process demands that our selections have an above-average long-term performance record, offer an average of 7%-8% distributions, and are relatively cheaper with a reasonable discount.

Please note that these selections are based on our proprietary rating system and are dynamic in nature. So, they can change from month to month (or even week to week). At the same time, some of the funds can repeat from one month to the next if they remain attractive over an extended period. Also, note that if a fund has not made it to our list, it does not mean that the fund is not good. It could be because they may not be attractively priced at this time or trading at a significant premium at the time of running our filtering process.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 8.72% (as of 04/14/2023). Besides excellent distributions, these five funds have a proven past record over the short and the long term and collectively returned 17.04%, and 9.37%, in the last three and five years. Only three (of five) funds have a history of ten years and have returned 8.32% during the last ten years. Please note that the 3-year returns are skewed this time because of much lower prices back in April 2020 due to the pandemic crash. The leverage for the group, on average, is quite low, at about 15%. The current discounts (to NAV) are also very attractive at -8.6%. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

We believe that the above group of CEFs makes a great watchlist for further research.

