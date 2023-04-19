Metro, Inc. (MTRAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 2:44 PM ETMetro Inc. (MTRAF), MRU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.95K Followers

Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Kadoche - Manager of IR & Treasury

François Thibault - EVP & CFO

Eric La Flèche - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Li - Desjardins

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Metro, Inc., 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sharon Kadoche, Manager Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Sharon Kadoche

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our comments will focus on the financial results of our second quarter which ended on March 11.

With me today, is Mr. Eric La Flèche, President and Chief Executive Officer and François Thibault Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will present our second quarter results and comments on its highlights. We will then be happy to take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will use in today's discussion, different statements that could be construed as forward-looking information. In general, any statements which does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward-looking statement. Words or expressions such as expect, intent, or confident that, will and other similar words or expressions are generally indicated as forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions regarding the Canadian food and pharmaceutical industries, the general economy and our annual budget, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.