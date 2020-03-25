This article series aims at evaluating ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, regarding the past performance of their strategies and quality of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) is a fund of funds. It has been tracking the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index since 02/19/2010. It has a portfolio of 115 closed-end funds and a 12-month distribution yield of 9.2%. Distributions are paid monthly. The total expense ratio is 1.99%: 0.50% in ETF management fees, plus 1.49% in held fund expenses.
Eligible funds are screened on several factors. In particular, premium to net asset value must be under 20%. Weights are based on net asset value and adjusted to favor funds with a discount and penalize those with a premium. Constituent weight is capped at 8%. The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 28.5% of asset value.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
|
4.03
|
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust
|
3.92
|
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
|
3.88
|
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
|
3.36
|
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
|
2.93
|
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund
|
2.54
|
Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
|
2.43
|
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
|
1.83
|
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
|
1.79
|
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
|
1.77
Closed-end funds are often chosen by investors for their distribution yield. They also have a few metrics that are not applicable to stocks and ETFs. Two of them are more important than the yield:
The next table compares PCEF holdings with the full CEF universe regarding these metrics. Out of 115 holdings, 108 with available data have been taken into account in the calculation. Their averages are inferior to the universe averages.
|
Average discount%
|
Average relative discount%
|
PCEF
|
6.99
|
1.40
|
CEF universe
|
10.02
|
2.37
Calculation using Portfolio123.
In the last 10 years, PCEF has beaten its closest competitor, the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY), another ETF of CEFs.
The next table compares PCEF since inception (February 2010) with U.S. large cap equities (SPY), the total U.S. bond market (BND) and a 60/40 mix. Dividends are reinvested to calculate the total return.
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
PCEF
|
97.64%
|
5.32%
|
-38.64%
|
0.44
|
11.96%
|
SPY
|
381.06%
|
12.70%
|
-33.72%
|
0.83
|
14.92%
|
BND
|
30.23%
|
2.03%
|
-18.58%
|
0.33
|
4.22%
|
60% SPY 40% BND
|
200.75%
|
8.74%
|
-21.80%
|
0.87
|
9.38%
Data calculated with Portfolio123.
In fact, SPY, BND or even a 60/40 mix are not appropriate benchmarks. I will suggest a better one. The next table compares PCEF since inception with a subset of the closed-end fund universe: the 100 CEFs with higher yields among those with an average trading volume above $100'000 per day and a positive discount to net asset value. To make it comparable with a passive index, the subset is reconstituted in equal weights every quarter.
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
PCEF
|
97.64%
|
5.32%
|
-38.64%
|
0.44
|
11.96%
|
Reference subset
|
122.85%
|
6.29%
|
-40.11%
|
0.52
|
11.70%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123.
This benchmark, much simpler than PCEF's underlying index, beats it by 25% in total return. A note of caution: the fund's return is real, whereas the subset is simulated.
PCEF annualized return reinvesting all distributions is below the current distribution rate, which is a clue that the fund may pay a high yield at the cost of capital decay. This is confirmed by the share price history (next chart): it has lost almost 29% since inception:
The next chart plots the annual sum of distributions in the last 11 years. It has been slowly decreasing by 12.9% between 2012 and 2022. In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 30% (based on CPI). Besides a decay in capital (share price), the fund has also suffered a decay in income stream.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF selects closed-end funds using a rule-based strategy. It has outperformed its close competitor YYY in the last 10 years. However, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF historical price return, distribution growth, average holding discount and total expense ratio are concerning. PCEF may be a useful instrument for tactical allocation, swing trading or capturing some market anomalies, but I don't see it as a long-term investment to preserve income and capital.
Most ETFs with a yield above 6% suffer from capital and distribution decay, not only PCEF. It is also an issue in many closed-end funds. However, capital decay may be avoided or mitigated by rotational strategies. I designed a 5-factor ranking system in 2016, and monitored its performance during several years. I started publishing the eight best ranked CEFs in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) after the March 2020 meltdown. The list is updated every week. It isn't a model portfolio: trading the list every week is too costly in spreads and slippage. Its purpose is helping investors find funds with a good entry point. In the table below, I give the hypothetical example of starting a portfolio on 3/25/2020 with my initial "Best 8 Ranked CEFs" list and updating it every 3 months, ignoring intermediate updates. Return is calculated with holdings in equal weight and reinvesting dividends at the beginning of every 3-month period.
|
since 3/25/2020
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Best 8 CEFs quarterly
|
125.65%
|
30.39%
|
-20.60%
|
1.27
|
20.42%
|
PCEF
|
36.87%
|
10.78%
|
-25.14%
|
0.56
|
16.04%
|
SPY
|
75.70%
|
20.18%
|
-24.50%
|
0.92
|
19.22%
This simulation is not a real portfolio and not a guarantee of future return
Of course, past performance (real or simulated) is not representative of future return. However, I think a time-tested rotational strategy in CEFs has a much better chance to protect both capital and income stream against erosion and inflation than a high-yield ETF.
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
