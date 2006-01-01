Jodi Jacobson

Investment Thesis

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to experience a decline in demand in the coming quarters due to the slowdown in the residential housing market. This, coupled with the normalized backlog in the Made-to-Order Frame (MTO) category, is likely to impact revenue growth in the near future. On the margin side, the volume deleveraging resulting from declining demand is expected to offset benefits from pricing and operational improvement, leading to margin contraction in the coming quarters.

While the company's longer-term outlook is good given the company-specific initiatives and its valuation is lower than the historical average, considering the near-term headwinds, I prefer to wait for volume declines to bottom out. Hence, I have a neutral rating on this stock.

Revenue Analysis & Outlook

After a strong first half of the fiscal year 2023 with over 20% Y/Y revenue growth driven by robust conversion of the Made-to-Order backlog, revenue growth slowed to just 4.6% in the third fiscal quarter. The Repair and Remodel business, which includes Home Center and Independent dealers and Distributors channels, both combined, declined 4.9% in the third fiscal quarter, with the Home Center decreasing 9.8% and independent dealers and Distributors increasing 14.4% Y/Y. The New Construction business, which includes the Builders channel, grew 19.7% Y/Y in the third fiscal quarter, as the company's new construction sales outpaced market demand during the quarter due to high backlog levels. According to management, recognizing a 60-90 day lag between start and cabinet installation, the overall market starts in Single-family homes was down 24.6% for the third fiscal quarter.

AMWD Revenues (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I anticipate that the ongoing slowdown in the residential housing market will impact the company's top-line growth in the coming quarters. The backlog for the Made-to-Order (M-T-O) frame has returned to a normalized level after solid backlog-to-sales conversion in the last few quarters due to robust housing completions. With the decline in the number of starts, ongoing completions should also come down and the company's new construction business should start mimicking the trends we are seeing in the housing starts.

The near-term outlook for remodeling isn't great either and the high inflation and job losses are bound to impact consumer sentiment and the demand for the company's high-ticket remodeling products.

However, despite these concerns in the near to mid-term, the company-specific initiatives should help with customer acquisition in the longer run. The company's capital allocation prioritizes reinvesting in business growth, and the company plans to continue to invest in increasing capacity and product innovation during the slowdown to gain market share. The kitchen cabinet market is highly fragmented and there is a good opportunity to gain share from less capitalized local and regional manufacturers. Further, nearly 30% of the Made-to-Order (MTO) sales came from products introduced in the last three years, and the new product innovation is expected to continue benefiting the company sales. Additionally, the expansion of Monterrey, Mexico, and Hamlet, North Carolina manufacturing facilities is also expected to strengthen the Made-to-Stock product line.

There is a growth opportunity in channel expansion as well. E-commerce and digital marketing initiatives should help in expanding the customer base with more purchase options and reducing the time to purchase decisions, as e-commerce opportunities are increasing within all core market channels.

Additionally, the Repair and Remodeling (R&R) business should benefit from the increasing median age of US homes and a significant increase in home equity due to home price appreciation in the recent year. The longer-term outlook of the new construction end market is also good given the significant underbuild of new homes post the great housing recession. The homes under nine years old fell to just 7% of the total stock in 2019, down from 15% in 2006, due to 15 years of below-trend new construction leading to an undersupply of homes across the country. This should also trigger new investment toward new residential construction once the economy stabilizes, further benefiting the company's revenue in the long run.

Overall, the company's revenue outlook is mixed with near to mid-term headwinds due to slowing new construction and remodeling end market, while longer-term opportunity from company specific initiatives and good structural demand drivers for end markets.

Margin Analysis & Outlook

The adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 increased by 400 bps to 10.6% Y/Y as compared to 6.6% in the prior year. This improvement was primarily driven by pricing actions and operational improvements during the quarter, partially offset by an increase in labor and domestic logistics costs. The comparisons were also easier given the extremely disappointing margin performance in Q3 FY2022.

AMWD Adjusted EBITDA margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

In the coming quarters, the company's margins are expected to be under pressure due to volume deleveraging from the softening housing market, as demand is expected to decline. This should more than offset the savings from operational improvements.

From a longer-term perspective, the company is taking various initiatives to improve margins. This includes a ~$75 million investment in automation over the next five years, to deal with labor shortages and the high costs associated with them. The ongoing expansion projects at the Monterrey, Mexico facility should also lower the average cost of production. The company is also increasing its use of high-quality substitute materials and optimizing technology to further lower capital requirements, which should benefit margins in the long run.

Management has given a 5-year target of 200 bps margin improvement. I believe volume leverage and the execution of the company's cost reduction initiatives should be the key to achieving these targets. Overall, the company's margin outlook is also mixed with near-term headwinds from volume deleveraging, while long-term tailwinds from its cost reduction initiatives and eventual recovery in end markets.

Valuation and Conclusion

The stock is currently trading at an FY24 P/E ratio of 9.32x based on the FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $5.52, which represents a discount compared to its forward P/E of 11.93x. I believe most of the investors are focused on when the company's end-market will bottom and start recovery again. Management expects that the new housing construction market should bottom sometime in the calendar year 2023 and the company should see recovery in the calendar year 2024 and beyond. While I have a similar opinion on the new construction market, I believe the remodeling market should take longer to recover as kitchen remodeling is a high-ticket expense and usually takes longer to recover compared to other low-ticket remodeling activities. Although the longer-term prospects look favorable, I remain concerned about the near- to mid-term headwinds. Despite the lower than historical valuation of the stock, I want to wait until the revenue decline bottoms out and starts to gain upward momentum before taking a more positive view. Therefore, I have a neutral rating on this stock.