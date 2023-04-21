JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCDBF) (OTCPK:CCLLF) (CCL.B:CA) is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals sector. Its Avery division is the world’s largest supplier of labels (including for instance shrink sleeves for beer cans) and badges while its Checkpoint division focuses on using RF and RFID technology used in the loss prevention strategy of stores.

Data by YCharts

There are A-shares and B-shares and while both have the same economic rights, the B-shares are non-voting. As the liquidity in the A-shares is low, I will refer to the B-shares in this article. I will solely refer to the company’s Canadian listing.

Unfortunately CCL’s website contains quite a few download-only links, but you can find all relevant documentation I will be referring to here and here.

Glancing back at 2022

CCL reported a total revenue of C$6.38B in 2022, which resulted in a gross profit of C$1.72B, an increase of almost 8% compared to 2021. Unfortunately some of the other operating expenses increased by double digits as well while the restructuring expenses more than doubled to almost C$12M. This caused the EBIT to increase by just 4% to almost C$871M.

CCL Industries Investor Relations

The net finance cost increased from C$52M to almost C$60M and this resulted in a pre-tax income of C$806M and a net income of almost C$623M or C$3.50 per share. That’s approximately 5% higher than in 2021.

The higher net interest expenses were entirely related to the increase of the gross debt level on the balance sheet as CCL Industries continued to pursue smaller M&A activities. In 2022, it spent about C$287M in cash on acquisitions, compared to approximately C$234M in 2021.

Looking at the company’s cash flow statement, the reported operating cash flow was C$993M. There are several elements we need to have a closer look at. First of all, the company paid C$207M in cash taxes but only owed C$183M based on the 2022 income statement. Additionally, the results include a C$9M contribution from changes in the working capital position but exclude the C$42M in lease payments.

CCL Industries Investor Relations

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was C$965M, compared to C$931M in FY 2021. The total capex (excluding M&A) was C$447M which results in an underlying free cash flow of approximately C$518M (or C$2.91/share). Keep in mind the total capex of C$447M was substantially higher than the C$257M in depreciation expenses.

CCL Industries Investor Relations

Unfortunately the annual report does not contain a breakdown of sustaining capex versus growth capex, but as CCL continues to focus on growth, a large portion of the total capex is very likely related to growth initiatives. This also means that if we would use the depreciation expenses on tangible assets as sustaining capex (it should be lower than the depreciation expenses), the free cash flow per share would have come in close to C$4.

While CCL will likely continue to grow, perhaps it will have to scale back its M&A appetite or the share repurchase pace as the total interest expenses will likely continue to increase. As of the end of 2022, CCL had about C$840M in cash and a gross debt of C$2.18B, resulting in a net debt level of roughly C$1.34B. That’s very reasonable, especially considering the adjusted EBITDA (excluding lease amortizations which are included in the C$1.23B result below) was almost C$1.2B resulting in a debt ratio of just 1.1 times EBITDA.

CCL Industries Investor Relations

This also means CCL could easily mitigate the impact of higher interest rates by using some of its cash position to reduce the gross debt level. But the main counter argument would obviously be that acquisitions could be more accretive than retiring debt.

Investment thesis

While the stock isn’t cheap at about 18 times earnings and an underlying free cash flow yield of just over 6%, CCL Industries continues to grow and the well-targeted bolt-on M&A plans will be very helpful to keep the growth trajectory on track. CCL shouldn’t be bought for the dividend (the yield is less than 2%) but I think it’s safe to assume a mid-single digit EBITDA, EPS and FCFPS growth in the next few years.

I currently have no position in CCL, but I am intrigued and will put the company on my watch list. I noticed the company also has some attractively priced bonds outstanding. Both the 2.5 year and the 7 year bonds (in USD) are trading at a yield to maturity of in excess of 5.2% so perhaps I should split any position between the stock (for the capital gains) and the bonds (for the income aspect).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.