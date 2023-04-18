-

The Company And Its Markets

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is a $358-million market cap company that offers gaming technology products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators all over the world. They have 4 segments which are Gaming (38.9% of total sales), Virtual Sports (19.4%), Interactive (8.1%), and Leisure (33.6%). The Gaming segment provides gaming terminals and software to various establishments and offers a portfolio of digital games under the names Centurion and Super Hot Fruits, as well as traditional casino games. The Virtual Sports segment creates and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games like greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, and other horse racing games. The Interactive segment offers a range of casino content from bonus games to table games. The Leisure segment provides gaming terminals and amusement machines to various entertainment venues.

Most of the company's money comes from the UK (73%), with a smaller amount coming from Greece (8%) and the rest of the world (19%), as of the latest 10-K filing. There was a slight shift toward the UK region compared to the last year. The company's assets are also mostly in the UK, with 78% of its non-current assets being there; 6% of its assets are in Greece, and 16% are in the rest of the world. For this reason, INSE, which reports to the SEC, is forced to constantly convert its figures from British pound to U.S. dollars - there is some dependence on exchange rates, so all potential investors need to keep an eye on the dynamics of the USD/GBP (USD:GBP) and the U.S. dollar index (DXY). That is, the lower the USD/GBP ratio, the better for INSE - since the company earns in GBP, it will report a relatively larger amount in USD if the UK currency strengthens.

The company has several long-term growth drivers, including recent launches in various locations such as Pennsylvania, Ontario, DC, and the Netherlands. Also, the acquisition of Sportech Lotteries, LLC (now Inspired Entertainment Lotteries LLC) has enabled them to provide online, retail, and iLottery services to Loteria Electronica Internacional Dominicana S.A. in the Dominican Republic. INSE paid just 4x of adjusted EBITDA for Sportech and was funded wholly with cash from Inspired's balance sheet, providing an additional $3.125 million in adjusted EBITDA if the target keeps operating at the 2021 level.

According to the latest study by Mordor Intelligence, North America is the fastest-growing Online Gambling and Casino market, while Europe remains the largest addressable market of all. The projected global CAGR for the next few years is estimated at 11.49%, which is quite a lot. According to Statista Research Department, the size of the global online gambling and betting industry amounted to $61.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $114.4 billion by 2028, an increase of just over 86% or a CAGR of ~9.27%.

During Q4 2022, the company signed contracts with Betfred and Paddy Power to deliver 7,000 brand-new Vantage Cabinets through 2023. The Vantage Cabinets - a part of the VLT platform - have been successful in field trials, with a 13% win per day uplift. The company attended the annual ICE Show in London and received a very positive response to its product range, with the Vantage Cabinet being the star of the show. Matthew Smith, an author of casinoreview.net, wrote in mid-December 2022 that INSE signed a deal with Paddy Power, a top bookmaker in the UK and a part of the Flutter Entertainment Group (OTCPK:PDYPY), to supply gaming terminals in the region. Paddy Power will receive around 1,400 terminals from Inspired, with Inspired responsible for installation, cabinet games content, and ongoing maintenance.

By the way, Flutter has greatly increased its market share in Europe in recent quarters. So, this deal shows that the leading companies in the gaming and casino market highly appreciate INSE's Vantage Cabinets system.

INSE has also seen success in its leisure and digital businesses last quarter. The Virtual Sports business accelerated during COVID and continued to grow after live sports and venues came back onstream. The Interactive business is also growing, with the integration with FanDuel and recent enhancements to their platform. Based on the management's words from the Q4 earnings call, the company's lottery activities in the Dominican Republic are running well ahead of expectations, and they are expected to launch their iLottery platform soon.

Financials & Valuation

The average pound-to-dollar (GBP/USD) rate fell 13% in Q4 of 2022 compared to Q4 of 2021, with the average rate declining to 1.23 from 1.37 for the full year of 2022. In Q4, INSE's revenue increased by 34% with growth in gaming (+61%), virtual sports (+56%), and interactive segments (+24%). Adjusted EBITDA increased by a similar amount to revenue, resulting in comparable margins year-on-year.

For the full year, revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased by 53% and 73%, respectively. The growth rates were not only due to the impact of lockdowns but also driven by Virtual Sports revenue increasing 71% and Interactive revenue increasing 13% (both YoY). The company also turned a profit before tax for the quarter and full year, and EPS turned positive for the full year - for the first time since 2018.

Cash balance decreased by $12.4 million in the quarter due to biannual interest payments and significant working capital outflows, which the company expects to reverse in FY2023. According to INSE's CFO, the company intentionally increased inventory holdings to prepare for potential supply chain challenges and expects to continue reducing its net leverage trend through the close of FY2023.

Also, INSE has a stock repurchase program and has repurchased over 1 million shares at an average price of $9.79 during the last quarter - an activity not seen previously:

To the chagrin of Wall Street analysts, the company does not provide guidance for FY2023 and FY2024, but Lorne Weil (the Executive Chairman) says INSE will do its best to beat the consensus forecast. Unfortunately, it failed to do so in Q4 2022 - actual EPS was 54.18% lower than initially expected ($0.11 vs. $0.24). For Q1 2023, analysts now put the company's EPS at $0.06, which is ~45.5% lower than last quarter but 20.32% higher than in Q1 2022. At the same time, I'd like to note that USD/GBP started to show downward momentum since the beginning of 2023 - so far the net decline does not reach -3%, but the lower weighted average exchange rate should have led to adjustments in the company's EPS estimate in my opinion.

This did not happen when we look at the earnings revisions - Q1 FY2023 expectations got reduced by 39.64% over the past month despite the currency tailwind:

Moreover, EPS growth is expected to exceed 24-25% over the next 3 years, with a very sharp decline in the multiples - by FY2025 INSE should trade at only 8.48 times earnings (if the stock does not grow during that time and its actual EPS will be in line with consensus):

To get an idea of how low that is, just take a look at a recent study by Yardeni Research - the median forward P/E for the industry is ~30x:

INSE looks quite cheap both by historical standards and compared to its small-cap peers of the same size when we look at the P/E and EV/EBITDA TTM valuation multiples:

Let us try to value the company using consensus EV/EBITDA multiples. The 5.69 multiple for the next year seems too low to me, given the median of 9.45x for the consumer cyclical sector. But let us assume there is a discount for legal risks in different countries, regulatory risk, small-cap risk, etc. - so the "fair" multiple should be around 7-8x. Analysts see the following consensus for EBITDA for FY2023, FY2024, and FY2025, according to YCharts data:

Net debt is $263.5 million, according to Seeking Alpha. Then FY 2024 price target for INSE should look like this:

Implied market cap = (EBITDA * EV/EBITDA multiple) - Net debt X = ($113.4M * 7.5x) - $263.5M X = $587M Source: Author's work

Let me remind you that the current market capitalization of the company is approximately $334 million. So by the end of calendar 2024, with a multiple of 7-8x and EBITDA growth of only 7.53% year over year, the stock should appreciate by 73.92% - this sounds like a very achievable goal, in my view.

Risks To Consider

First off, the industry is highly regulated, and changes in regulations, licensing, or compliance requirements can have significant financial impacts on stocks like INSE. Additionally, the industry is highly competitive, and new competitors can disrupt established players and reduce profitability. Just look at the whole industry - Seeking Alpha provides 34 names for comparison, many of which are $1 billion market cap companies and bigger. Obviously, INSE, due to its small size, does not have the necessary moat in the industry, which could cause the company's projected profits to fluctuate in the future.

The gaming and casino industry is also sensitive to changes in the economy, such as recessions, and economic downturns can reduce consumer spending on gaming and entertainment, leading to lower revenues. I have already written about how I see the future of the broad stock market in the short term - a recession is unavoidable in my opinion. INSE stock, like the rest of the stock market, will very likely fall once the catalysts I have described in that article start to materialize.

Companies in the gaming and casino industry must also keep up with new technologies and trends to remain competitive and avoid declining revenues and profits. Operational risks, such as equipment failures and security breaches, can result in financial losses and reputational damage, and social risks such as negative public perception and health and addiction issues can impact demand for gaming and entertainment services. INSE has not had any serious problems in this regard - however, the past does not predict the future; investors should always be on their guard.

Bottom Line

Despite the risks described above, I see INSE actively developing and expanding into other markets. It is also targeting the fastest-growing markets to gain as much of the TAM as possible. This is a solid approach - just like the way management handles mergers and acquisitions by trying not to overpay and choosing already EBITDA-positive target companies.

Given the risks of a recession and the potential volatility in the stock market in the coming quarters, I look at the FY2024 EBITDA number and calculate INSE's implied market capitalization based on its forward-looking numbers. Based on my calculations, INSE stock would need to grow ~74% by the end of 2024 to be valued "fairly" as I see it. That sounds like an achievable target - that's exactly the kind of upside potential I am assigning today, and I rate INSE a medium-term "Buy" idea.

