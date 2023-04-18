Inspired Entertainment: A Cheap, Fast-Growing Gaming Stock To Consider

Apr. 19, 2023
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Inspired Entertainment is a $358 million market cap company that offers gaming technology products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators all over the world.
  • INSE has several long-term growth drivers, including recent launches in various locations such as North America and the Dominican Republic. The total TAM is huge.
  • I like the way management handles M&As by trying not to overpay and choosing already EBITDA-positive target companies.
  • Based on my calculations, INSE stock price would need to increase ~74% by the end of 2024 to be valued "fairly" as I see it.
  • I rate INSE stock as a medium-term "Buy" idea.
The Company And Its Markets

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is a $358-million market cap company that offers gaming technology products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators all over the world. They have 4 segments which are Gaming (38.9% of

INSE's 4Q 2022 IR materials

Credit Suisse [April 18, 2023], proprietary source

Seeking Alpha Premium, INSE, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, INSE, Earnings Revisions

Seeking Alpha, INSE, Earnings Estimates

Yardeni Research, Inc. [April 19, 2023]: S&P 500 Industry Briefing: Casinos & Gaming

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, author's notes

