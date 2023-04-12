Prudential Financial: Too Much Short-Term Risk

Yannick Frey
Summary

  • The large AOCI losses relative to adjusted book value pose a risk to Prudential Financial's financial strength.
  • Despite these headwinds, Prudential Financial has performed strongly in recent years during a low interest rate environment.
  • I am concerned about the continuation of the dividend given sharply rising interest rates and AOCI losses.
  • The Fed expects the banking crisis to lead to a recession late this year, and that could be a positive sign for interest rates.
  • For now, I think there is too much short-term risk for Prudential Financial. I give it a hold rating.

Introduction

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is an insurer, provides investment management and offers other financial products to consumers worldwide. The company is fairly highly ranked in the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating (Rating = 439/4729) and was upgraded to a buy rating from

Earnings By Business - Prudential Financial's 4Q22 Presentation

Earnings By Business (Prudential Financial's 4Q22 Presentation)

Net Outflows PGIM - Prudential Financial 4Q22 Presentation

Net Outflows PGIM (Prudential Financial 4Q22 Presentation)

Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure - Prudential Financial Update

Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure (Prudential Financial Update)

Dividend growth history - PRU ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth history (PRU ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Prudential Financials' cash flow highlights - Annual Reports and analyst' own calculations

Prudential Financials' cash flow highlights (Annual Reports and analyst' own calculations)

Prudential Financials' earnings estimates - PRU ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Prudential Financials' earnings estimates (PRU ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Yannick Frey
