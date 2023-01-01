Aziz Shamuratov /iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) is a very concentrated, low-diversified ETF with only 35 stocks that is heavily weighted in steel and coal. Therefore, I think the ETF is not a good choice for long-term investment in the mining sector. In addition, this strong concentration makes the performance very dependent on the steel price. I think there are better alternatives for longer-term investment in the mining sector.

ETF Overview

XME invests in stocks across the materials, metals, and mining sectors and tracks the "S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index" by using a "representative sampling technique" and is "modified equal weighted." It currently has $2.18B in assets under management, and the yearly expense ratio is 0.35%. The ETF contains only 35 stocks, so I think it's okay to list them all:

Name Ticker Weight Sector Hecla Mining Company HL 5.461788 Silver Royal Gold Inc. RGLD 5.311469 Gold Newmont Corporation NEM 4.986851 Gold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX 4.823286 Copper CONSOL Energy Inc CEIX 4.612945 Coal & Consumable Fuels Peabody Energy Corporation BTU 4.440705 Coal & Consumable Fuels Commercial Metals Company CMC 4.331411 Steel Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS 4.304430 Steel ATI Inc. ATI 4.277275 Steel Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR 4.273597 Steel United States Steel Corporation X 4.186260 Steel MP Materials Corp Class A MP 4.133729 Diversified Metals & Mining Nucor Corporation NUE 4.032026 Steel Alcoa Corporation AA 3.940901 Aluminum Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF 3.862745 Steel Arch Resources Inc. Class A ARCH 3.830184 Coal & Consumable Fuels Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD 3.819172 Steel Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL 3.397866 Diversified Metals & Mining Coeur Mining Inc. CDE 2.773244 Gold Uranium Energy Corp. UEC 2.740391 Coal & Consumable Fuels Century Aluminum Company CENX 1.961380 Aluminum Arconic Corp. ARNC 1.838543 Aluminum Enviva Inc EVA 1.682066 Coal & Consumable Fuels Materion Corporation MTRN 1.615869 Diversified Metals & Mining Compass Minerals International Inc. CMP 1.577960 Diversified Metals & Mining Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS 1.566477 Steel Worthington Industries Inc. WOR 1.168110 Steel Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU 0.937644 Aluminum TimkenSteel Corp TMST 0.853743 Steel Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Class A SCHN 0.809923 Steel SunCoke Energy Inc. SXC 0.784499 Steel Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI 0.714342 Steel Olympic Steel Inc. ZEUS 0.478364 Steel Haynes International Inc. HAYN 0.417100 Steel Click to enlarge

As you can see, the ETF is very concentrated, and if we break down the sectors, you can see a strong allocation towards steel and coal, which alone account for 56% of the ETF.

Sector Weight Steel 39.90% Coal & Consumable Fuels 17.32% Gold 13.08% Diversified Metals & Mining 10.73% Aluminum 8.68% Silver 5.46% Copper 4.83% Click to enlarge

One thing that strikes me is that many big names are missing: Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP (BHP), Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), Vale (VALE), etc. Also missing are sectors like lithium. On the official website, we find this passage:

Seeks to provide exposure to the metals & mining segment of the S&P TMI, which comprises the following sub-industries: Aluminum, Coal & Consumable Fuels, Copper, Diversified Metals & Mining, Gold, Precious Metals & Minerals, Silver, and Steel ssga.com

Given this strong concentration on a few sub-sectors, I find the name of the ETF somewhat misleading. Someone investing in an ETF named "Metals and Mining" would probably not expect this concentration on steel and coal. On the other hand, a competing ETF from iShares with the ticker "PICK" consists of more than 290 positions and is, therefore, much broader. Also, large companies like Glencore already cover many metals within one company.

Valuation & Dividend

According to the official website, the average forward P/E ratio is 9.49, which sounds cheap, but this is not unusual for this cyclical industry. Furthermore, it also states that the estimated EPS growth for the next 3 - 5 years is in negative territory, -4.69%. Depending on how the global economy develops and whether we see a recession is very crucial for steel producers.

Pessimism seems to prevail in the EPS outlook. The fact that OPEC is cutting oil production to keep the price stable at a rather high level does not help either. If oil were cheap, Basic Materials miners would benefit greatly, but it does not look like we will fall to oil prices below $50 soon. High oil prices and the threat of recession put double pressure on the companies in this ETF: high production costs and weaker demand.

As expected, the dividend here is highly volatile. There are always quarters where the dividend is higher, but it is not rising steadily. Depending on the current price of the ETF, you can get in now and then at slightly higher dividend yields, but it went over 4% in the last ten years only once, and currently, we are somewhat on the average.

Data by YCharts

Performance

The performance is highly volatile and underperformed the S&P500 over ten years. However, the ETF has strongly outperformed in the wake of inflation and global turmoil in commodity markets.

Seeking Alpha

But overall, we see that steel prices tend to return to their long-term average. Of course, it is difficult to say what will happen next; at the moment, demand is picking up in China but falling in Europe. There is also the threat of a recession in at least the Western world.

spglobal.com

I have looked at some of the steel stocks individually, and all I have seen have EPS contractions predicted for at least 2023 and 2024. These stocks include CMC, RS, AMR, and X. If these forecasts are correct, I would consider some of those stocks overvalued at current prices, but I have only looked at them briefly, and a detailed analysis would have to be made first.

For Whom Is The ETF Suitable, And For Whom Not?

From my point of view, the ETF is not a good choice to invest in the metals & mining sector in the long term. The ETF is too concentrated on too few sub-sectors, and many large companies are missing. For example, the ETF consists of 5% copper stocks but contains only 35 stocks in total. That means 1 or 2 copper stocks are included here, which does not even remotely cover the entire sector, and the same applies to all other sectors.

The ETF may be suitable if you invest in many ETFs and want to precisely control the concentration of individual sectors. For example, one could buy one ETF only for oil, another only for copper, another for lithium, etc. In such a construct, this ETF could make sense.

Conclusion

An ETF must always fit into one's strategy. Most investors use ETFs to cover broad areas of investable stocks. If you want to cover the metals and mining sector, you are not well served with this ETF for the mentioned reasons. I regularly invest in an ETF from VanEck, which consists of 166 stocks, because I think commodities are the backbone of the industry and our way of life.