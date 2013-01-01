Republic Services: Despite Good Growth, It Doesn't Scream Value

Apr. 19, 2023 4:40 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)WM, WCN, WCN:CA
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
65 Followers

Summary

  • Republic Services is steadily growing revenues despite its already large position in the market with the help of effective acquisitions.
  • The waste management industry is a necessary part of our society, and RSG has an incredible retention rate, creating predictable future earnings.
  • But valuation matters even when a company has solid fundamentals, and paying around 26x forward earnings for Republic Services is more than I am willing to do.

Worker take water from the wastewater treatment pond to check the quality of the water. After going through the wastewater treatment process,she wearing face mask to protect pollution in work.

DSCimage

Investment Summary

Operating across 41 states, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is a major solid waste management provider in the United States. Its services include solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal. Republic Services caters to a wide range of clients, including residential, commercial, and

Some highlights from the company in the last presentation

Company Highlights (Investor Presentation)

The assets the company currently has

Assets (Earnings Report)

The liabilities the company has

Liabilities (Earnings Report)

The stock price the last 12 months

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
65 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.